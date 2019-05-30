tech2 News Staff

Amazon has revealed the latest version of the Alexa-powered Echo Show smart display — the Echo Show 5 — which is a smaller model and is priced much lower at Rs 8,999 than the previous models.

The Echo Show 5 features a 5.5-inch 960 x 480-pixel screen, a camera for video calls and a single speaker. Despite being priced considerably lower than its Rs 22,999 priced sibling, Show 5 offers much of the same functionality and features.

The Amazon Echo Show 5 starts shipping on 18 July and will be available in two colours — white and black.

In addition to the smaller screen, Amazon has made a few minor changes to the design of the Echo Show 5. A closer look at the device and you'll notice that bezels are a bit slimmer, and the camera has been moved from the center to the top right side of the speaker.

The camera and microphone also come with a physical shutter switch, a privacy feature likely intended to make people more comfortable with the camera-enabled speaker.

Like other Echo devices with screens, the Amazon Echo Show 5 can be used to stream music, place video calls, watch TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video, control compatible smart devices, and more. Users can also activate a range of Alexa skills.

As far as internals go, the Echo Show 5 is powered by a MediaTek MT8163 chipset and also comes with a Bluetooth-enabled function to let you operate the device as a regular wireless speaker.

The company also announced a new privacy-centric feature that will be available to all Alexa users. This is the ability to let users easily delete all voice recordings. Beginning today, you can simply say, "Alexa, delete everything I said today," and remove the history of that day's voice commands.

With a price tag of Rs 8,999, the Amazon Echo Show 5 is currently the most affordable of the three Echo devices with a screen available in India — the Echo Spot (review) sells for Rs 12,999.

