Priya Singh

Before the annual Amazon Prime Day sale begins on 15 July, the company has come up with a special offer for the customers.

According to this new offer called ‘Youth Offer’, people in the age bracket of 18-24 years can get an Amazon Prime membership at just half price. These customers will now be able to get a Prime membership in just Rs 499 for a year. To recall, the original yearly subscription fee is Rs 999 and Rs 129 for a month.

Amazon will provide a 50 percent cashback to customers and a year-long Prime subscription. All you have to do is sign up for Prime and verify your age and voila! Customers will get free one-day and two-day delivery and some access to some exclusive deals on the platform. And not to mention, you will also get access to Prime Video, Amazon Prime Music for a year.

Here are the steps of how you can get this offer.

(Also read: How to collect Amazon Prime Day cashback offers)

How to get Amazon Prime yearly membership in Rs 499

Step 1: Download Amazon app on your Android or iOS phone

Step 2: Sign in to the app and tap on "Prime" at the top left

Step 3: Tap on the "Youth Offer" option

Step 4: Tap on "Continue to Join a year of Prime at Rs 999"

Step 5: Fill in the payment details next

Step 6: Now upload the required documents to verify your age (PAN card, proof of mailing address and a photo)

Step 7: Once verified, cash back of Rs 500 will be credited to your Amazon Pay balance account within 10 days

So there you go. Now you can get the Amazon Prime membership in half the original price.

