Friday, July 12, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

How to get Amazon Prime yearly membership in Rs 499

Under the new offer, those aged between 18-24 years can get an annual Amazon Prime membership in Rs 499.

Priya SinghJul 12, 2019 15:49:57 IST

Before the annual Amazon Prime Day sale begins on 15 July, the company has come up with a special offer for the customers.

According to this new offer called ‘Youth Offer’, people in the age bracket of 18-24 years can get an Amazon Prime membership at just half price. These customers will now be able to get a Prime membership in just Rs 499 for a year. To recall, the original yearly subscription fee is Rs 999 and Rs 129 for a month.

Amazon will provide a 50 percent cashback to customers and a year-long Prime subscription. All you have to do is sign up for Prime and verify your age and voila! Customers will get free one-day and two-day delivery and some access to some exclusive deals on the platform. And not to mention, you will also get access to Prime Video, Amazon Prime Music for a year.

Here are the steps of how you can get this offer.

(Also read: How to collect Amazon Prime Day cashback offers)

How to get Amazon Prime yearly membership in Rs 499

Representational image. Reuters

How to get Amazon Prime yearly membership in Rs 499

Step 1: Download Amazon app on your Android or iOS phone

Step 2: Sign in to the app and tap on "Prime" at the top left

Step 3: Tap on the "Youth Offer" option

Step 4: Tap on "Continue to Join a year of Prime at Rs 999"

Step 5: Fill in the payment details next

Step 6: Now upload the required documents to verify your age (PAN card, proof of mailing address and a photo)

Step 7: Once verified, cash back of Rs 500 will be credited to your Amazon Pay balance account within 10 days

So there you go. Now you can get the Amazon Prime membership in half the original price.

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look


also see

Amazon Prime Day

How to collect Amazon Prime Day cashback offers

Jul 04, 2019
How to collect Amazon Prime Day cashback offers
Amazon Echo Show 5 to go on sale starting 15 July during the Prime Day sale

Amazon Echo Show 5

Amazon Echo Show 5 to go on sale starting 15 July during the Prime Day sale

Jul 12, 2019
How to schedule an email using Gmail on desktops and smartphones

Gmail

How to schedule an email using Gmail on desktops and smartphones

Jul 09, 2019
How to use Google Maps' new Explore, Offers and Recommendations features

Google Maps

How to use Google Maps' new Explore, Offers and Recommendations features

Jul 11, 2019
How to transfer contacts from iPhone to an Android smartphone

Android

How to transfer contacts from iPhone to an Android smartphone

Jul 02, 2019
How to restrict people from adding you in WhatsApp groups

WhatsApp

How to restrict people from adding you in WhatsApp groups

Jul 01, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 demonstrates India's potential, but engineering education standards need improvement to sustain innovation

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 demonstrates India's potential, but engineering education standards need improvement to sustain innovation

Jul 11, 2019
Can your mobile phone today power the Apollo 11 mission main computer from 1969?

Moon Mission

Can your mobile phone today power the Apollo 11 mission main computer from 1969?

Jul 10, 2019
Like humans do: Gorillas form complex societies with tiers of old friends, family members

Animal Behaviour

Like humans do: Gorillas form complex societies with tiers of old friends, family members

Jul 10, 2019
ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, a human spaceflight centre, astronaut training

ISRO

ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, a human spaceflight centre, astronaut training

Jul 10, 2019