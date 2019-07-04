Thursday, July 04, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

How to collect Amazon Prime Day cashback offers

Amazon Prime Day cashback offers will be available to buyers till 13 July, here is how to collect cashback offers.

Priya SinghJul 04, 2019 12:24:46 IST

Amazon Prime Day is the e-commerce giant's version of a Black Friday sale where you can get products for extremely low prices. However, this sale is exclusive only for Prime members. But don't worry because even if you are not an Amazon Prime member the company has got you covered. During Amazon Prime Day, buyers can enroll themselves as Prime Members and can get cashback. Here are the steps on how you can get this cashback. One noteworthy thing here is, buyers can get this cashback offers till 13 July only.

How to collect Amazon Prime Day cashback offers

Amazon Pantry returns on the India site after facing disruption from revised e-commerce curbs. Reuters.

How to collect Amazon Prime Day Cashback offers

Step 1: Open Amazon official website and click on Prime Day sale advertisement or click on "Prime Day Cashback offers"

Step 2: Now Click on the "Join Prime"

Step 3: Fill up all the necessary details, once you have done that go back to the "Prime Day cashback offers" page

Step 4: You will have to do any of the one actions from the list of offers provided below such as—Recharge your phone, shop beauty products, shop video games and so on

Step 5: Once you do that, you will get a confirmation message on the registered phone number or email ID

Step 6: You will get cash back in your Amazon Pay wallet according to the offer that you chose

Step 7: During the Prime Day sale on 15-16 July, you can use this cashback to buy stuff

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Private video

Private video

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications


also see

Amazon Prime Day 2019

Amazon Prime Day 2019 kicks off on 15 July: Here are the best offers and discounts

Jun 25, 2019
Amazon Prime Day 2019 kicks off on 15 July: Here are the best offers and discounts
Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny season 2 trailer — Po, the Four Constellations head to Forbidden City

BuzzPatrol

Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny season 2 trailer — Po, the Four Constellations head to Forbidden City

Jun 19, 2019
The Boys trailer: Karl Urban brings together a group of vigilantes to take down evil superheroes

NowStreaming

The Boys trailer: Karl Urban brings together a group of vigilantes to take down evil superheroes

Jun 19, 2019
Comicstaan Season 2 teaser: Biswa Kalyan Rath 'takes jokes to new heights' in Amazon comedy series

Comicstaan Season 2 teaser: Biswa Kalyan Rath 'takes jokes to new heights' in Amazon comedy series

Jun 21, 2019
Comicstaan season 2 trailer: Abish Mathew, Urooj Ashfaq host upcoming instalment of stand-up comedy contest series

NowStreaming

Comicstaan season 2 trailer: Abish Mathew, Urooj Ashfaq host upcoming instalment of stand-up comedy contest series

Jun 26, 2019
Amazon could be held liable for defective products sold by third parties rules US court

Amazon

Amazon could be held liable for defective products sold by third parties rules US court

Jul 04, 2019

science

Fire on the mountain: Massive volcano Stromboli explodes in biggest eruption since 2007

Volcanic Eruption

Fire on the mountain: Massive volcano Stromboli explodes in biggest eruption since 2007

Jul 04, 2019
BrainNet: First brain-to-brain interface for people tests gameplay using just the mind

Neuroscience

BrainNet: First brain-to-brain interface for people tests gameplay using just the mind

Jul 03, 2019
Watch 9,700 kms of Latin America plunged into darkness by rare solar eclipse on 2 July

Solar Eclipse

Watch 9,700 kms of Latin America plunged into darkness by rare solar eclipse on 2 July

Jul 03, 2019
Even at death's door, a 'Cold Quasar' can form new stars, as per new observations

Astrophysics

Even at death's door, a 'Cold Quasar' can form new stars, as per new observations

Jul 02, 2019