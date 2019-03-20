tech2 News Staff

Amazon has introduced a new Kindle e-reader that now comes with an improved screen and built-in adjustable front light. While the reading light was earlier available on the expensive variants, the company has now brought the feature to the new Kindle that is priced at just Rs 7,999.

The new Kindle e-reader looks similar to the Kindle Paperwhite 2015 edition. The device features rounded sides and a bottom chin. The device comes with a 6-inch display that features 167 PPI screen density.

Amazon has done away with the infrared-based touch system and the new Kindle now comes with capacitive touchscreen, the technology used in the more expensive Kindle Paperwhite.

The re-designed Kindle is updated with the latest e-ink technology and claims to offer a six-week battery backup based on half an hour of reading per day with the Wi-Fi turned off. The new Kindle is 8.7 mm thick and weighs 174 grams.

Besides announcing the new Kindle with an adjustable front light, Amazon noted that its Kindle line will get a new feature that will mark books as read across devices and provide additional recommendations based on reading history. The features will arrive on existing models as an OTA update in the coming months, the company said.

“Customers who have used the front light on the Kindle Paperwhite and Oasis appreciate being able to read their favourite books in bright sunlight as well as dark surroundings,” Jayshree Gururaj, Director, Amazon Devices said. “We are excited to announce that we have now brought the built-in adjustable front light feature to our all-new Kindle along with other classic features that customers love for just ₹7,999,” he added.

The new Amazon Kindle is already up for pre-order on the e-commerce portal. The company has announced some offers for those who pre-book the device before 9 April. Upon pre-booking the Kindle in the stipulated time, users can get their first eBook for free and a grab a two-year Device Total protection plan worth of Rs 1,199 free of cost. The device will start shipping from 10 April.

