Wednesday, June 19, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Amazon announces updated Kindle Oasis in India; prices starting at Rs 21,999

The 2019 Kindle Oasis has a new feature to control the colour temperature of the display

tech2 News StaffJun 19, 2019 20:47:40 IST

Amazon has unveiled an updated Kindle Oasis for 2019. The new 10th Gen reader has a 7-inch, 300 dpi display featuring an adjustable colour temperature. Essentially, users can choose whether they want a warm or cool colour tone on the display. The all-new Kindle Oasis starts at Rs 21,999 and will be available on Amazon India starting from 19 August.

Amazon announces updated Kindle Oasis in India; prices starting at Rs 21,999

All-new Amazon Kindle Oasis 2019.

The adjustable display can also be automated to match the timings of the sunrise and sunset. At sunset, the colour tone of the display will turn warm and at sunrise, it will turn cool. While it’s completely based on user preferences, a warmer display is easier on the eyes, especially during night time.

Amazon says that the new model comes with the “latest e-ink technology for fast page turns”. However, there’s no clarity on what it actually means. It continues most of the features from the previous generation including IPX8 certification to survive immersion under fresh water for up to 60 minutes at a depth of two metres. Bluetooth and 4G support (on select model) are also present.

Buyers of the all-new Kindle Oasis can enjoy three months of Kindle Unlimited subscription for a cost of only Rs 2. Yes, only two rupees. Once the three months are over, users can continue the subscription at Rs 169 per month. Amazon Prime members will be able to read hundreds of ebooks, comics and more without any additional costs and with unlimited access.

The all-new Kindle Oasis can be pre-ordered from Amazon India for Rs 21,999 for the Graphite, 8 GB and Wi-Fi variant. It’s also available in two other variants including a Champagne Gold, 32 GB with Wi-Fi support selling at Rs 24,999 and a Graphite, 32 GB with Wi-Fi and free 4G support priced at Rs 28,999. Pre-order bonus includes 100 percent off on any ebook costing up to Rs 500.

tags
Loading...


Select Dugout: Australian legend Brett Lee explains fielding technique


Top Stories

latest videos

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile


also see

Alexa

Alexa will soon be able to understand Hindi and other Indian regional languages

Jun 07, 2019
Alexa will soon be able to understand Hindi and other Indian regional languages
Amazon infuses Rs 2,800 crore into seller services unit, fund expects to help US firm take on rival Flipkart

NewsTracker

Amazon infuses Rs 2,800 crore into seller services unit, fund expects to help US firm take on rival Flipkart

Jun 07, 2019
Amazon India most attractive employer brand, Microsoft India second: Survey

NewsTracker

Amazon India most attractive employer brand, Microsoft India second: Survey

Jun 17, 2019
Xiaomi expands its next day delivery guarantee on Mi.com to over 150 cities

Xiaomi

Xiaomi expands its next day delivery guarantee on Mi.com to over 150 cities

Jun 06, 2019
Xiaomi Mi Days Sale: Offers on Mi A2, Redmi Y3, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 7,more

Mi Days Sale

Xiaomi Mi Days Sale: Offers on Mi A2, Redmi Y3, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 7,more

Jun 18, 2019
Amazon Fab Phone Fest on 10 June to offer big discounts on the OP6T, iPhone X and more

Amazon

Amazon Fab Phone Fest on 10 June to offer big discounts on the OP6T, iPhone X and more

Jun 07, 2019

science

Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Biomimetic

Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Jun 19, 2019
Amateur astronomy part one: Getting started, and choosing the right gear

Astronomy

Amateur astronomy part one: Getting started, and choosing the right gear

Jun 18, 2019
G20 Summit: Ministers agree on new framework to tackle plastic pollution in oceans

Plastic Pollution

G20 Summit: Ministers agree on new framework to tackle plastic pollution in oceans

Jun 17, 2019
Moon rocks from Apollo missions are transforming our understanding of the universe

Moon Rocks

Moon rocks from Apollo missions are transforming our understanding of the universe

Jun 17, 2019