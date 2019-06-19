tech2 News Staff

Amazon has unveiled an updated Kindle Oasis for 2019. The new 10th Gen reader has a 7-inch, 300 dpi display featuring an adjustable colour temperature. Essentially, users can choose whether they want a warm or cool colour tone on the display. The all-new Kindle Oasis starts at Rs 21,999 and will be available on Amazon India starting from 19 August.

The adjustable display can also be automated to match the timings of the sunrise and sunset. At sunset, the colour tone of the display will turn warm and at sunrise, it will turn cool. While it’s completely based on user preferences, a warmer display is easier on the eyes, especially during night time.

Amazon says that the new model comes with the “latest e-ink technology for fast page turns”. However, there’s no clarity on what it actually means. It continues most of the features from the previous generation including IPX8 certification to survive immersion under fresh water for up to 60 minutes at a depth of two metres. Bluetooth and 4G support (on select model) are also present.

Buyers of the all-new Kindle Oasis can enjoy three months of Kindle Unlimited subscription for a cost of only Rs 2. Yes, only two rupees. Once the three months are over, users can continue the subscription at Rs 169 per month. Amazon Prime members will be able to read hundreds of ebooks, comics and more without any additional costs and with unlimited access.

The all-new Kindle Oasis can be pre-ordered from Amazon India for Rs 21,999 for the Graphite, 8 GB and Wi-Fi variant. It’s also available in two other variants including a Champagne Gold, 32 GB with Wi-Fi support selling at Rs 24,999 and a Graphite, 32 GB with Wi-Fi and free 4G support priced at Rs 28,999. Pre-order bonus includes 100 percent off on any ebook costing up to Rs 500.