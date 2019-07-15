Friday, August 02, 2019Back to
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2019: Best deals on Fire TV Sticks, Echo speakers and Kindle e-readers

There is indeed no better time to buy an Amazon device at such discounted prices.


tech2 News StaffAug 02, 2019 17:23:58 IST

Amazon’s Prime Day sale has just kicked off and there’s no better time to buy Amazon's own range of products thanks to the big discounts. The sale goes on between 15 - 16 July and has offers on a variety of products, across categories sold on Amazon, but here are the best ones from Amazon's stable of devices.

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Amazon Fire Tv Stick 4K

An Amazon Fire TV Stick can turn your old, dumb LCD TV into a smarter one. It also lets you install apps an access a number of online streaming services and add a bit of speed to your usual TV browsing experience. More importantly, all you need is a data connection so this makes for a rather cost-effective approach to upgrading your TV experience or cutting the cord.

The Fire TV Stick with a new Alexa-enabled remote is now available at Rs 2,799 from the standard selling price of Rs 3,999. The Fire TV Stick 4K sees an even bigger discount and is now available at Rs 3,999 (MRP Rs 5,999) during the Prime Day Sale.

Amazon Echo speakers

The Amazon Echo Show. Image: Amazon

Amazon’s Echo speakers will let you control a lot of things in your home using just your voice. While most will primarily use an Echo speaker to control music playback with voice commands, you can extend its capabilities by adding a home hub (from various brands) that will allow you to control your home lighting, Alexa-compatible devices, appliances connected to smart plugs, security camera and more. If you don’t want the fuss of adding a hub, just go in for the bigger, Echo Plus model that comes with a built-in smart home hub.

In the ongoing Prime Day Sale in India, the Echo Dot is available at Rs 2,449 (instead of the regular Rs 4,499 price tag). The standard Echo is now available at Rs 5,999 (MRP Rs 9,999). And finally, the all-in-one Echo Plus (2nd generation) gets Rs 4,500 off and is currently available at Rs 10,499. The Echo Show also gets a flat 40 percent off and is now available at Rs 5,399 (MRP Rs 8,999)

Amazon Kindle

The all-new Amazon Kindle 10th Gen. Image: Amazon

The all-new Kindle (10th Gen) gets its regular discount of Rs 1,750 off, which means its selling at Rs 6,249. The new Paperwhite (10th Gen) with 8 GB storage and Wi-Fi is now available at Rs 10,249.

Also read: Amazon Prime Day sale 2019: Apple iPhone XR, OnePlus 6T and more smartphone deals

