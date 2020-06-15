FP Trending

Developer Wildcard's Ark: Survival Evolved video game is now available for free on the Epic Games Store till 18 June.

Epic Games Store took to Twitter to inform about the free availability of Ark: Survival Evolved. The company said, “It has come to our attention that several large prehistoric creatures may or may not have escaped the #EpicMegaSale vault. ARK: Survival Evolved is now available for FREE on the Epic Games Store for a limited time!”

THE DINOSAURS HAVE ESCAPED It has come to our attention that several large prehistoric creatures may or may not have escaped the #EpicMegaSale vault. ARK: Survival Evolved is now available for FREE on the Epic Games Store for a limited time! https://t.co/CeGXAkoufX pic.twitter.com/jKdU5v87Ch — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) June 11, 2020

Those who like Ark: Survival Evolved will also get to buy the game's Scorched Earth, Aberration, and Extinction expansions, as well as its season, pass on the Store, each with a launch discount of 50 percent.

The game was first introduced in 2015 as a Steam Early Access title. It was eventually made available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Switch.

It takes players in a mysterious island that hosts primeval creatures which they can kill or tame by using and upgrading skills.

Ark was initially focused on dinosaur taming, base building and survival meter management. Later, Wildcard upped the sci-fi and fantasy elements.

This year, Wildcard is celebrating Ark’s fifth anniversary by introducing a number of in-game activities and additions.