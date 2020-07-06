Monday, July 06, 2020Back to
Horizon Zero Dawn will be available on Epic Games and Steam on 7 August

The PC version of Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition is expected to include the Frozen Wilds DLC.


The Horizon Zero Dawn will finally release on PC - both the Epic Game Store and Steam - from 7 August. The announcement was made by Guerilla games on Twitter.

Sharing the PC features trailer of the Horizon: Zero Dawn, the game maker wrote, "Explore a vibrant world inhabited by awe-inspiring machines in Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for PC, coming to Steam and Epic Games Store on August 7th."

According to a report by Engadget, the PC version of Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition is expected to include the Frozen Wilds DLC. It may also come with a number of visual upgrades.

These upgrades will also support for ultra-wide displays.

The report mentions that gamers can even expect improved reflections and dynamic foliage.

A report by Kotaku mentions that the upcoming version of the game will include new graphical options and settings, that will enable gamers unlock the framerate and play in superwide resolutions.

It will also come bundled with the Frozen Wilds expansion which was first rumoured to exist back in January.

As per a report by The Verge, the Horizon Zero Dawn will be sold for $49.99.

During Sony's PS5 event last month, Guerrilla announced a stunning-looking PS5 sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn called Horizon Forbidden West.

 

