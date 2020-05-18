Monday, May 18, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

GTA V online down: Free access to the game overloads Rockstar Games' servers

The company said that they are working to fix the issue and will keep users updated if they make any changes.


FP TrendingMay 18, 2020 15:58:31 IST

Popular video game publisher Rockstar Games who is behind such titles as Grand Theft Auto (GTA) and Max Payne has revealed they are currently experiencing issues due to high player volumes.

GTA V online down: Free access to the game overloads Rockstar Games servers

Grand Theft Auto V poster.

The American video game publishing company posted a message on Twitter, stating, “Due to extremely high player volumes, we are currently experiencing issues with access to Rockstar Games Services including the Rockstar Games Launcher and GTA V for PC.”

The company said that they are working to fix the issue and will keep users updated if they make any changes.

Rockstar’s GTA V is a part of the Epic Games Store's latest free game offering. The company is offering the game free of cost to those who are willing to install the Epic Games Store launcher on their PC or Mac. Users can download GTA V for free till 21 May.

The decision to provide Grand Theft Auto V for free caused chaos on Epic’s own games store and later this problem spilled over to Rockstar Games' services.

GTA V has gained popularity because it has a large multiplayer component in the form of GTA Online. On the other hand, games like Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate are focused on single player play.

High demand for GTA V and the online play feature could have put a strain on Rockstar’s servers.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V is now reportedly available for free on Epic Games Store till 21 May

May 14, 2020
Grand Theft Auto V is now reportedly available for free on Epic Games Store till 21 May
Epic Games teases first look of Unreal Engine 5 on PlayStation 5 with new features

Unreal Engine 5

Epic Games teases first look of Unreal Engine 5 on PlayStation 5 with new features

May 15, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020