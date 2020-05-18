FP Trending

Popular video game publisher Rockstar Games who is behind such titles as Grand Theft Auto (GTA) and Max Payne has revealed they are currently experiencing issues due to high player volumes.

The American video game publishing company posted a message on Twitter, stating, “Due to extremely high player volumes, we are currently experiencing issues with access to Rockstar Games Services including the Rockstar Games Launcher and GTA V for PC.”

Due to extremely high player volumes, we are currently experiencing issues with access to Rockstar Games Services including the Rockstar Games Launcher and GTAV for PC. We are actively working to resolve the issue and will keep you updated of any changes. — Rockstar Support (@RockstarSupport) May 17, 2020

The company said that they are working to fix the issue and will keep users updated if they make any changes.

Rockstar’s GTA V is a part of the Epic Games Store's latest free game offering. The company is offering the game free of cost to those who are willing to install the Epic Games Store launcher on their PC or Mac. Users can download GTA V for free till 21 May.

The decision to provide Grand Theft Auto V for free caused chaos on Epic’s own games store and later this problem spilled over to Rockstar Games' services.

GTA V has gained popularity because it has a large multiplayer component in the form of GTA Online. On the other hand, games like Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate are focused on single player play.

High demand for GTA V and the online play feature could have put a strain on Rockstar’s servers.