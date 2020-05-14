Thursday, May 14, 2020Back to
Grand Theft Auto V is now reportedly available for free on Epic Games Store till 21 May

GTA V is being offered for free is because its developer Rockstar North is likely looking to expand its customer base.


FP TrendingMay 14, 2020 17:44:27 IST

Gamers will be able to download Grand Theft Auto V for free on the Epic Games Store between 14 and 21 May.

As per a report by Game Pressure, GTA V will be released as a ‘Premium Edition’. It also states that in addition to the game itself, players will get access to a lot of additional content. Adding the game to one's library during the promotion makes it theirs for lifetime.

The report says that one of the reasons GTA V is being offered for free is because its developer Rockstar North is likely looking to expand its customer base.

Grand Theft Auto V is now reportedly available for free on Epic Games Store till 21 May

Grand Theft Auto V poster.

According to the website Comicbook, the Epic Games Store Twitter account too had posted about the free offering, adding that after the promotion period, the game will return to its normal price point.

However, the tweet has been deleted since then.

The Next Web reveals that despite being released in 2013, GTA V continues to be one of the most popular games for players and has clocked 10 million sales from February 2019 to the present day. It cites a TwitchMetrics report which says it was the fifth most popular title on Twitch (a live streaming platform for gamers), with nearly 78 million hours of viewing time.

GTA V is set in a fictional city of Los Santos. The game is available worldwide for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox One and Xbox 360.

 

