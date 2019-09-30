Monday, September 30, 2019Back to
Flipkart Big Billion Days: From Black Shark 2 to JBL headsets, here are the best deals today

Flipkart is offering a 10 percent instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit and Axis Bank Credit or debit cards.


tech2 News StaffSep 30, 2019 13:31:44 IST

We have entered the second day of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale today. The e-commerce platform is giving out special deals on each day of the sale (ongoing till 4 October). The Flipkart sale is being held on the same days as the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale (29 September-4 October) and Diwali with Mi sale (28 September-4th October).

Flipkart is also offering a 10 percent instant discount if the purchase is made via ICICI Bank Credit and Axis Bank Credit or debit cards.

Here are the best deals on day two of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

Black Shark 2

The game-centric smartphone Black Shark 2 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 39,999 for 6 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage. This variant is currently selling at Rs 29,999 during this Flipkart sale.

Flipkart Big Billion Days: From Black Shark 2 to JBL headsets, here are the best deals today

The Xiaomi Black Shark 2 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset.

The other 12 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 39,999 on Flipkart.

It comes in Frozen Silver and Shadow Black colour variants.

Boat Stone Grenade Bluetooth speakers

The Boat Stone Grenade 5W Bluetooth speakers are one of the products getting massive discounts today. The smartphone is currently selling at a price of Rs 999. As per the website, it was priced at Rs 3,990 earlier.

boatspeakers720

The bluetooth speakers come with a built-in mic for hands-free calling.

In terms of battery, the Bluetooth speakers can last up to 7 hours with a single charge.

Oppo F11 Pro

Oppo F11 Pro (Review) was launched at a starting price of Rs 24,990 for the 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant. This variant is currently selling at Rs 14,990. This is a massive discount of Rs 10,000 on the launch price of the smartphone.

Opo F11 Pro is powered by

Opo F11 Pro is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 processor.

Oppo F11 Pro comes in Aurora Green and Thunder Black colour variants.

(Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 sale: Apple iPhone XR available starting Rs 42,999)

iFFALCON by TCL 55 inch Smart TV

The Android-powered smart TV is currently priced at Rs 24,999 and features Ultra HD (4K) display with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. The smart TV also allows hands-free AI voice interaction so that you can operate the TV simply by giving voice commands.

TCLTV1280

The smart TV comes with 20 W sound output.

It runs on Android 9 Pie and comes with a built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast.

Acer NITRO 5

This gaming laptop was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 59,999 and now during the Flipkart sale, it is selling for Rs 42,990. It takes advantage of Killer Ethernet E2500 to boost latency performance so that online games can be played without any network issues.

Acer Nitro 5 is powered by a 9th Gen Intel Core processor and comes with an Nvidia GTX graphics card.

Acer’s CoolBoost technology keeps both the gaming laptops cool using dual-fan and dual-exhaust port design. When the laptop is switched from the auto mode to the CoolBoost mode, the fan speed increases by 10 percent while the CPU and GPU cooling increases by 9 percent.

JBL T450BT Extra Bass Bluetooth Headset

This JBL headset is currently priced at Rs 1,999 on Flipkart that was earlier priced at Rs 3,499. It can last up to 11 hours on a single charge. These wireless headsets comes with 8 m of Bluetooth range.

These JBL headsets

