Starting from 28 September, Xiaomi will host its annual Diwali with Mi sale (28 September-4 October). This sale coincides with two more big sales — Amazon Great Indian Festival (29 September-4 October) and Flipkart Big Billion Days (29 September-4 October).

During this upcoming sale, Xiaomi is giving a 10 percent instant discount to HDFC Bank cardholders. As with previous sales, this time also the company will host flash sales where it will give away products like the Redmi K20 and Xiaomi Mi Band 4 for Re 1, and it will be held every day during the sale at 4.00 pm.

Xiaomi is also giving massive discounts to several smartphones. Here are the best deals that you would not want to miss.

Redmi 7A

Xiaomi launched Redmi 7A (review) at a starting price of Rs 5,999. As per the Xiaomi sale preview, the smartphone will sell at a starting price of Rs 4,999 during the sale. The smartphone was originally priced at Rs 5,999 for 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage model and the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant was priced at Rs 6,199.

Redmi 7A will be available in Matte Blue, Matte Gold, and Matte Black colour variants.

Redmi Y3

As per the Xiaomi listing, the Redmi Y3 (review) will be available at a starting price of Rs 7,999. The smartphone was launched earlier this year at a starting price of Rs 9,990 for the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant, and Rs 11,999 for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage model.

The smartphone will get a discount of Rs 2,000 during the upcoming sale. It is available in blue, black and red colour variants.

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro (review) was launched back in June at a starting price of Rs 13,999 for its 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant. During the Diwali with Mi sale, this smartphone will start selling at Rs 11,999, at a discount of Rs 2,000. Redmi Note 7 Pro comes in three storage variants — 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage priced at Rs 16,999 and 6 GB RAM and 64 GB priced at Rs 15,999.

The budget-friendly smartphone is available in four colour variants — Space Black, Neptune Blue, Moonlight White and Nebula Red.

Redmi 7

Redmi 7(Review) was launched in India in April this year. The original price of the base variant (2 GB RAM + 32 GB storage) was Rs 7,999, while the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage model was priced at Rs 8,999. During this upcoming sale, the smartphone will start selling at a price of Rs 5,999. Redmi 7 is getting a discount of Rs 2,000 on its launch price.

A #DiwaliWithMi special news for the #UltimateAllRounder, #Redmi7. Grab this amazing phone starting ₹5999* on https://t.co/cwYEXdVQIo and @amazonIN. Get an additional Free Screen Replacement worth ₹3000 when you shop on @amazonIN. *T&C apply pic.twitter.com/U08Az5qeQs — Redmi India for #MiFans (@RedmiIndia) September 26, 2019

The smartphone is available in Eclipse Black, Comet Blue and Lunar Red colour variants.

Redmi Note 7S

During the upcoming Diwali with Mi sale, Redmi Note 7S will sell at a starting price of Rs 8,999. The smartphone is getting a discount of Rs 2,000 as its base model of 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage was launched at a price of Rs 10,999 in India.