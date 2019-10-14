Monday, October 14, 2019Back to
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2019: Mi Band 3, Vivo V15 to Redmi 7A, here are the best deals of the day

Amazon is offering a discount of 10 percent up to Rs 1,750 on the ICICI Bank Credit and Debit cards.


tech2 News StaffOct 14, 2019 15:12:54 IST

Today is the second day of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale and it will go on till 17 October. During this ongoing sale, Amazon is offering a discount of 10 percent, of up to Rs 1,750 on the ICICI Bank Credit and Debit cards. The Flipkart Big Diwali sale is also live now and will end on 16 October.

Each day, the e-commerce platform is giving best deals on smartphones, mobile accessories, smart TVs and laptops. Here are the top deals for today that you will not want to miss.

Mi Band 3

As per the website, earlier Xiaomi Mi Band 3 (Review) was priced at Rs 2,199 and is now selling at Rs 1,599. The smart band is getting a discount of Rs 600 today.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2019: Mi Band 3, Vivo V15 to Redmi 7A, here are the best deals of the day

The Xiaomi Mi band 3 has a curved OLED display.

Redmi 7A

Redmi 7A (Review) is currently selling at a price of Rs 4,999 for its base storage variant — 2 GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage. As per Amazon, the smartphone is getting a discount of Rs 1,500 during this sale. The higher variant of 2 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage is now priced at Rs 5,799, getting a discount of Rs 1,200.

Redmi 7A is powered by Snapdragon 439 chipset.

Vivo V15

Vivo V15 (Review) was originally priced at Rs 26,990 for its 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage variant. This model is now selling at Rs 15,990 and getting a discount of Rs 11,000.

Vivo V15 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor.

The smartphone comes in three colour variants — Glamour Red, Aqua Blue and Frozen Black.

Sony Bluetooth Portable Speaker

The Sony SRS-XB402M Bluetooth extra bass portable speaker is being offered at a discounted price at Rs 16,990 coming down from Rs 24,990. These smart speakers come with built-in Alexa and can last up to 12 hours.

These smart Sony speakers come with thin lights to make it more party appropriate and they are also waterproof.

Sennheiser headphones

Sennheiser HD 205 II are over-ear stereo headphones and they come with rotatable ear cup. The price of these headphones has come down to Rs 2,649 from Rs 3,990. Getting a discount of Rs 1,341, these headphones are specially designed for mobile gamers.

headphones1280

These Sennheiser headphones come with a 24 months manufacturer warranty.

Samsung Galaxy Tab

The Samsung 10.1-inch Galaxy Tab is selling at a price of Rs 13,999, getting a discount of Rs 2,500 on the original price. This tab comes with 32 GB internal storage and is available in three colour variants — black, silver and gold. 

This Samsung Galaxy Tab packs with 6000 mAh battery.

