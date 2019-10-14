tech2 News Staff

Today is the second day of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale and it will go on till 17 October. During this ongoing sale, Amazon is offering a discount of 10 percent, of up to Rs 1,750 on the ICICI Bank Credit and Debit cards. The Flipkart Big Diwali sale is also live now and will end on 16 October.

Each day, the e-commerce platform is giving best deals on smartphones, mobile accessories, smart TVs and laptops. Here are the top deals for today that you will not want to miss.

Mi Band 3

As per the website, earlier Xiaomi Mi Band 3 (Review) was priced at Rs 2,199 and is now selling at Rs 1,599. The smart band is getting a discount of Rs 600 today.

Redmi 7A

Redmi 7A (Review) is currently selling at a price of Rs 4,999 for its base storage variant — 2 GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage. As per Amazon, the smartphone is getting a discount of Rs 1,500 during this sale. The higher variant of 2 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage is now priced at Rs 5,799, getting a discount of Rs 1,200.

Vivo V15

Vivo V15 (Review) was originally priced at Rs 26,990 for its 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage variant. This model is now selling at Rs 15,990 and getting a discount of Rs 11,000.

The smartphone comes in three colour variants — Glamour Red, Aqua Blue and Frozen Black.

Sony Bluetooth Portable Speaker

The Sony SRS-XB402M Bluetooth extra bass portable speaker is being offered at a discounted price at Rs 16,990 coming down from Rs 24,990. These smart speakers come with built-in Alexa and can last up to 12 hours.

Sennheiser headphones

Sennheiser HD 205 II are over-ear stereo headphones and they come with rotatable ear cup. The price of these headphones has come down to Rs 2,649 from Rs 3,990. Getting a discount of Rs 1,341, these headphones are specially designed for mobile gamers.

Samsung Galaxy Tab

The Samsung 10.1-inch Galaxy Tab is selling at a price of Rs 13,999, getting a discount of Rs 2,500 on the original price. This tab comes with 32 GB internal storage and is available in three colour variants — black, silver and gold.