A budget of Rs 15,000 may not buy you every premium feature in a smartphone, but it does offer you more than a glimpse of premiumness these days. You get phones with 48 MP cameras, quad cameras, classy designs and more in this modest yet practical budget. So let’s see what your choices are under Rs 15,000 this month. If you do not wish to spend more than Rs 10,000, you can choose from this list of the best phones under 10K.

Best phones under Rs 15,000 you can buy in India

Redmi Note 7 Pro

The launch of the Redmi Note 8 Pro is just days away, but the Note 7 Pro (Review) is still a very good option, and even better if you don’t care about a 64 MP camera. The glass clad Redmi Note 7 Pro is pleasing to the eye and protected against scratches by Gorilla Glass 5 at the front as well as at the back. You also get a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a drop notch. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC that is a good all-round chip. You now get the top-end 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage variant in this budget.

Another key feature of the Redmi Note 7 Pro is its 48 MP rear camera with a Sony IMX586 sensor. It uses pixel binning — a technology that combines information from 4 pixels into one — to capture more details in photos shot in various lighting conditions. This Xiaomi device runs Android Pie out of the box with an MIUI 10 layer on top. It has a 4,000 mAh battery that lasts over a day of moderate usage.

Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India: Rs 14,490 for 6 GB RAM / 128 GB storage

Realme 5 Pro

Just like the Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme 5 Pro (Review) is another stylish phone that offers a lot of all-round goodness and goes a step or two further than the Xiaomi. This too has a 48 MP primary sensor along with three more cameras at the back. Yes, this a quad-camera phone with a 48 MP + 8 MP (ultra-wide) + 2 MP (macro) + 2 MP (depth sensor) combination. The rear cameras manage to capture excellent shots with a great amount of detail, accurate colours and sharpness. They do a great job with night photography too and you have the Nightscape mode to take photos a notch higher. The 16 MP front shooter does a good job with selfies.

The textured back makes the Realme 5 Pro look eye-catching. There is a layer of Gorilla Glass 3+ on its 6.3-inch Full HD+ screen to protect it from scratches. It is powered by a Snapdragon 712 chip with a more powerful GPU as compared to the Redmi Note 7 Pro. There’s 6 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage that can be expanded further, thanks to a dedicated microSD card slot. Its 4,035 mAh battery lasts reasonably long, and in case it is running low at a crucial time, the company bundles a 20 W fast charger with VOOC Charge 3.0 to charge the battery in double quick time. It runs Android Pie with the elegant ColorOS 6.0 user interface.

Realme 5 Pro price in India: Rs 14,999 for 6 GB RAM / 64 GB storage

Poco F1

The Poco F1 (Review) continues to make its way onto unthinkable lists thanks to its dropping prices. Who would have thought of getting a phone powered by the last generation Qualcomm flagship Snapdragon 845 SoC in this budget! Its 6 GB RAM + 64. GB storage variant now sells under Rs 15,000. And you can always spend 1K extra and get the 128 GB variant. The storage can be further expanded up to 256 GB using a microSD card. This phone is not meant for the style conscious users, but its processing power is more than anything you can get in this budget.

In addition to that, the 12 MP + 5 MP dual camera setup at the back does a good job in decent lighting. The phone now runs Android Pie. You also get a bright, 6.2-inch Full HD+ notched display and a 4,000 mAh battery that provides sufficient power backup for a day’s usage.

If you are a performance buff or a mobile gamer on a budget who doesn’t overly care about design or camera output, the Poco F1 is one device that lets you play PUBG and other popular games smoothly with high settings now under Rs 15,000.

Poco F1 price in India: Rs 14,999 for 6 GB RAM / 64 GB storage

Lenovo K10 Note

Lenovo jumps into the crowded affordable mid-range space with its highly competent K10 Note. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 710 SoC and comes bundled with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. Like most phones here, it has a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a drop notch. There’s a 4,050 mAh battery that can keep it powered for a day.

The Camera department comprises triple cameras with a combination of 16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP sensors. But what’s interesting here is that the company has opted for a telephoto lens instead of ultra-wide. In simple terms, the Lenovo K10 Note offers you 2x optical zoom which none other phones in this list do. There’s a 16 MP front camera for selfies. The phone runs Android Pie with ZUI 11 on top.

Lenovo K10 Note price in India: Rs 14,999 for 6 GB RAM / 128 GB storage

Vivo Z1 Pro

The Vivo Z1 Pro (Review) is another feature-rich and stylish phone you can consider in this budget. This too flaunts three rear cameras with a combination of 16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP sensors, but you get an ultra-wide lens instead of telephoto. The cameras do a great job in bright lighting as well as indoors, and their low-light performance is more than acceptable. Vivo phones are known for their selfie cameras and this handset won’t disappoint the selfie enthusiasts either with its 32 MP front shooter capturing some crisp shots.

The goodness doesn’t end there. As with the Realme 5 Pro, the Vivo Z1 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB expandable storage. It has a 6.53-inch Full HD+ full-screen display with a punch-hole selfie camera, something rare in this budget. Its 5,000 mAh battery can keep the phone powered for close to two days of moderate usage and supports fast charging with the bundled 18 W charger. The phone runs Android Pie with a layer of FunTouch OS 9.0 on top.

Vivo Z1 Pro price in India: Rs 14,990 for 6 GB RAM / 64 GB storage

