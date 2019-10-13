Sunday, October 13, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 sale: Deals on iPhone XR, OnePlus 7 Pro, Galaxy M30, more

Here's taking a quick look at the best smartphone and other gadget deals during the sale.


tech2 News StaffOct 13, 2019 13:26:12 IST

Amazon India is now hosting the second leg of the Great Indian Festival sale, which it hosted last month as well. The 'Celebration Special' sale has kicked off today, that is, 13 October and will go on till 17 October midnight. During this five day sale, there are a lot of deals and discount being offered on smartphones, laptops, Amazon devices, TVs, and other tech products.

Besides discounts, there are also bank benefits for ICICI Bank debit and credit card owners, who will get an instant 10 percent cashback on any purchase during the sale.

Here's taking a quick look at the best smartphone and other gadget deals during the sale:

Apple iPhone XR

The 64 GB storage variant of the iPhone XR (review) is selling at Rs 42,999 during the Great Indian Festival right now. This is against the retailing price of Rs 49,999 for the iPhone XR. Considering this price went down to Rs 39,999 during the sale last month, this isn't the lowest price for the phone, however, if you bundle the 10 percent cashback with ICICI bank, you could get yourself a pretty good deal. You could get the iPhone XR with 64 GB at somewhere around Rs 38,000.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 sale: Deals on iPhone XR, OnePlus 7 Pro, Galaxy M30, more

Apple iPhone XR. Image: tech2

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro's (review) 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant is selling at Rs 42,999, same as the 64 GB variant of the iPhone XR, during the sale. The OnePlus 7 (review), on the other hand, is down to Rs 34,999, from Rs 37,999, for the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage model.

OnePlus 7 Pro.

OnePlus 7 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Here's a third smartphone selling at Rs 42,999 during the Great Indian Festival sale. However, this price drop for the Galaxy Note 9 (review) is part of a Lightning deal and may only last for the day. So if you had been planning to buy the Galaxy Note for a while, time is sort of running.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Image: Omkar Patne

Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Image: Omkar Patne

Xiaomi Redmi 7

Xiaomi Redmi 7's (review) 2 GB RAM variant is also down to Rs 6,999 from Rs 9,999 during the Great Indian Festival. You can also get up to Rs 6,200 off on exchange.

Redmi 7 is getting a price cut of Rs 500 on both its storage variants.

Xiaomi Redmi 7. Image: tech2

Offers on Amazon Fire TV stick and Amazon Echo

During the sale, Amazon is also offering some sweet deals on its own hardware. The first generation of the Fire TV Stick is selling at Rs 2,799 during the sale, whereas, the Fire TV Stick 4K is selling at Rs 3,999 (down from Rs 5,999).

There is also a good deal on the second generation of the Amazon Echo speakers, which is down to Rs 5,999 from its price of Rs 7,999.

Amazon Echo Show.

Amazon Echo Show.

Offers on Smart TVs

There is a hot deal on Samsung's 50-inch Super 6 series 4K smart TV during the Great Indian Festival. Per Amazon India, the Samsung TV can be bought at Rs 46,999 currently, which is down from its retailing price of Rs 94,900.

Additionally, Vu's smart LED TVs are also available starting Rs 26,990 during the sale, and there is a TCL 5-inch 4K TV which is selling at Rs 25,999.

tags

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Deleted video

Deleted video

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Amazon Great Indian Festival

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019: From Xiaomi Mi A3 to Echo Show 5, the craziest deals for today

Sep 30, 2019
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019: From Xiaomi Mi A3 to Echo Show 5, the craziest deals for today
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 sale: Apple iPhone XR available starting Rs 42,999

Apple iPhone XR

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 sale: Apple iPhone XR available starting Rs 42,999

Sep 29, 2019
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 sale: Huawei P30 Pro to Canon 200D, best deals today

Amazon Great Indian Festival

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 sale: Huawei P30 Pro to Canon 200D, best deals today

Oct 02, 2019
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 sale: Offers on iPhone XR, OnePlus 7, Galaxy Note 9 and more

Amazon

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 sale: Offers on iPhone XR, OnePlus 7, Galaxy Note 9 and more

Oct 01, 2019
Amazon Echo Show 5 review: The most confusing product thus far in the Echo lineup

Echo Show

Amazon Echo Show 5 review: The most confusing product thus far in the Echo lineup

Oct 02, 2019
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2019 sale: Blaupunkt TVs to sell at a starting price of Rs 5,999

Flipkart

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2019 sale: Blaupunkt TVs to sell at a starting price of Rs 5,999

Sep 29, 2019

science

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Oct 06, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Oct 01, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Tiger Day 2019

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Oct 01, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019