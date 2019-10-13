tech2 News Staff

Amazon India is now hosting the second leg of the Great Indian Festival sale, which it hosted last month as well. The 'Celebration Special' sale has kicked off today, that is, 13 October and will go on till 17 October midnight. During this five day sale, there are a lot of deals and discount being offered on smartphones, laptops, Amazon devices, TVs, and other tech products.

Besides discounts, there are also bank benefits for ICICI Bank debit and credit card owners, who will get an instant 10 percent cashback on any purchase during the sale.

Here's taking a quick look at the best smartphone and other gadget deals during the sale:

Apple iPhone XR

The 64 GB storage variant of the iPhone XR (review) is selling at Rs 42,999 during the Great Indian Festival right now. This is against the retailing price of Rs 49,999 for the iPhone XR. Considering this price went down to Rs 39,999 during the sale last month, this isn't the lowest price for the phone, however, if you bundle the 10 percent cashback with ICICI bank, you could get yourself a pretty good deal. You could get the iPhone XR with 64 GB at somewhere around Rs 38,000.

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro's (review) 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant is selling at Rs 42,999, same as the 64 GB variant of the iPhone XR, during the sale. The OnePlus 7 (review), on the other hand, is down to Rs 34,999, from Rs 37,999, for the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage model.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Here's a third smartphone selling at Rs 42,999 during the Great Indian Festival sale. However, this price drop for the Galaxy Note 9 (review) is part of a Lightning deal and may only last for the day. So if you had been planning to buy the Galaxy Note for a while, time is sort of running.

Xiaomi Redmi 7

Xiaomi Redmi 7's (review) 2 GB RAM variant is also down to Rs 6,999 from Rs 9,999 during the Great Indian Festival. You can also get up to Rs 6,200 off on exchange.

Offers on Amazon Fire TV stick and Amazon Echo

During the sale, Amazon is also offering some sweet deals on its own hardware. The first generation of the Fire TV Stick is selling at Rs 2,799 during the sale, whereas, the Fire TV Stick 4K is selling at Rs 3,999 (down from Rs 5,999).

There is also a good deal on the second generation of the Amazon Echo speakers, which is down to Rs 5,999 from its price of Rs 7,999.

Offers on Smart TVs

There is a hot deal on Samsung's 50-inch Super 6 series 4K smart TV during the Great Indian Festival. Per Amazon India, the Samsung TV can be bought at Rs 46,999 currently, which is down from its retailing price of Rs 94,900.

Additionally, Vu's smart LED TVs are also available starting Rs 26,990 during the sale, and there is a TCL 5-inch 4K TV which is selling at Rs 25,999.