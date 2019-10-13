tech2 News Staff

Along with the Amazon Great Indian Festival's 'Celebration Special' that kicked off today, Flipkart is also hosting the Big Diwali Sale starting today. This sale will go on till 16 October. During this four-day sale period, Flipkart will be offering various discounts and deals on a number of smartphones, and here's taking a look at some of the best of them.

Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi's new Redmi K-series of phones are up for an interesting offer during the Big Diwali Sale.

The Redmi K20's 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant is selling at Rs 19,999 during the sale, whereas the Redmi K20 Pro's (review) 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 24,999 during the Big Diwali sale. The Redmi K20 Pro is otherwise priced at Rs 28,999.

Google Pixel 3A, Pixel 3A XL

Ahead of the Pixel 4 launch on 15 October, Google's recently announced "mid-range" Pixel 3A and Pixel 3A XL smartphones are also available at a good deal during the Big Diwali sale. The 64 GB variant of the Pixel 3A is selling at Rs 29,999. Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 3A XL (review) 64GB is down to Rs 34,999.

Redmi Note 7s

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7s is down to Rs 9,999 from Rs 13,999 for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant, during the sale. You can also get up to Rs 9,500 off on exchange.

Apple iPhone 7

The Apple iPhone 7 is available at a price of Rs 26,999 during the Big Diwali sale. SBI debit and credit card users will also be able to avail 10 percent cashback on the phone's purchase.

Samsung Galaxy S9

If you are looking for a good camera phone in the premium segment, you can also look at the Samsung Galaxy S9 (review), which is available at a crazy discount during the sale on Flipkart. From its sub- Rs 65,000 retail price, the smartphone is now down to Rs 29,999 during the sale.

Oppo F11 Pro

The 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant of the Oppo F11 Pro (review) is also available at Rs 19,990, which is a Rs 10,000 discount from its original retail price.

Realme 5 Pro

Realme 5 Pro is another smartphone that is available at a good discount during the sale. The smartphone's price is down to Rs 12,999 on Flipkart, however, this applies only if you make a pre-paid payment for the device. The discount will not apply on Pay on Delivery purchase.