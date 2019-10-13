Sunday, October 13, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2019: Deals on Redmi K20 Pro, Pixel 3A XL, Redmi Note 7s, more

Here's a look at some of the best discounts and deals on smartphones during the sale.


tech2 News StaffOct 13, 2019 14:15:21 IST

Along with the Amazon Great Indian Festival's 'Celebration Special' that kicked off today, Flipkart is also hosting the Big Diwali Sale starting today. This sale will go on till 16 October. During this four-day sale period, Flipkart will be offering various discounts and deals on a number of smartphones, and here's taking a look at some of the best of them.

Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi's new Redmi K-series of phones are up for an interesting offer during the Big Diwali Sale.

Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2019: Deals on Redmi K20 Pro, Pixel 3A XL, Redmi Note 7s, more

Redmi K20 packs in the Snapdragon 730 and also has the Sony IMX582 sensor .

The Redmi K20's 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant is selling at Rs 19,999 during the sale, whereas the Redmi K20 Pro's (review) 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 24,999 during the Big Diwali sale. The Redmi K20 Pro is otherwise priced at Rs 28,999.

Google Pixel 3A, Pixel 3A XL

Ahead of the Pixel 4 launch on 15 October, Google's recently announced "mid-range" Pixel 3A and Pixel 3A XL smartphones are also available at a good deal during the Big Diwali sale. The 64 GB variant of the Pixel 3A is selling at Rs 29,999. Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 3A XL (review) 64GB is down to Rs 34,999.

Redmi Note 7s

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7s is down to Rs 9,999 from Rs 13,999 for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant, during the sale. You can also get up to Rs 9,500 off on exchange.

Apple iPhone 7

The Apple iPhone 7 is available at a price of Rs 26,999 during the Big Diwali sale. SBI debit and credit card users will also be able to avail 10 percent cashback on the phone's purchase.

The Apple iPhone 7 features a design which is almost identical to the iPhone 8, sans the glass back. Image: Reuters

The Apple iPhone 7 features a design which is almost identical to the iPhone 8, sans the glass back. Image: Reuters

Samsung Galaxy S9

If you are looking for a good camera phone in the premium segment, you can also look at the Samsung Galaxy S9 (review), which is available at a crazy discount during the sale on Flipkart. From its sub- Rs 65,000 retail price, the smartphone is now down to Rs 29,999 during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

Oppo F11 Pro

The 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant of the Oppo F11 Pro (review) is also available at Rs 19,990, which is a Rs 10,000 discount from its original retail price.

Opo F11 Pro

Opo F11 Pro

Realme 5 Pro

Realme 5 Pro is another smartphone that is available at a good discount during the sale. The smartphone's price is down to Rs 12,999 on Flipkart, however, this applies only if you make a pre-paid payment for the device. The discount will not apply on Pay on Delivery purchase.

tags

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Deleted video

Deleted video

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Camera Phones

Top camera phones under Rs 40,000 (Sept 2019): Google Pixel 3a XL to Redmi K20 Pro

Sep 30, 2019
Top camera phones under Rs 40,000 (Sept 2019): Google Pixel 3a XL to Redmi K20 Pro
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2019 to kick off on 12 October, here is what to expect

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2019

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2019 to kick off on 12 October, here is what to expect

Oct 07, 2019
From Asus ROG Phone II to Apple iPhone XR: Phones to consider before buying OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T Alternative

From Asus ROG Phone II to Apple iPhone XR: Phones to consider before buying OnePlus 7T

Oct 03, 2019
Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2019: Best deals on Redmi K20, Poco F1, Vivo Z1 Pro and more

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2019

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2019: Best deals on Redmi K20, Poco F1, Vivo Z1 Pro and more

Sep 30, 2019
Best phones under Rs 25,000 (Oct 2019): From Redmi K20 Pro to Vivo V15 Pro

Smartphones

Best phones under Rs 25,000 (Oct 2019): From Redmi K20 Pro to Vivo V15 Pro

Sep 30, 2019
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2019 sale: Blaupunkt TVs to sell at a starting price of Rs 5,999

Flipkart

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2019 sale: Blaupunkt TVs to sell at a starting price of Rs 5,999

Sep 29, 2019

science

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Oct 06, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Oct 01, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Tiger Day 2019

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Oct 01, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019