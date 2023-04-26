India’s top wrestlers including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, who are protesting against BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India president chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to listen to their ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

The wrestlers on Sunday resumed their protest in the national capital New Delhi against Brij Bhushan three months after the initial protest led to the formation of an Oversight Committee by the Sports Ministry to look into the sexual harassment allegations against the WFI chief.

While the report has been submitted to the Sports Ministry, the findings of the investigation have not been made public.

“PM Modi sir talks about ‘Beti Bachao’ and ‘Beti Padhao’, and listens to everyone’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’. Can’t he listen to our ‘mann ki baat’? He invites us to his home when we win medals and gives us a lot of respect and calls us his daughters. Today, we appeal to him that he listens to our ‘Mann Ki Baat’,” Sakshi Malik, who won a bronze medal at Rio Olympics, said during a media interaction.

“I want to ask Smriti Irani (Union Minister) why is she silent now. It’s been four days that we are sleeping on road, enduring mosquito bites. We are not being allowed (by Delhi Police) to prepare food and train, why are you silent? I just want to say that you come here, listen to us and support us.”

Malik added that wrestlers want to meet PM Modi and brief him about their issues.

“Maybe our truth is not reaching him, so we want to meet him and let him know our issues.”

Vinesh Phogat, a World championship medallist, said that the wrestlers are facing a lot of trouble and appealed to PM Modi through the media to help them.

“We don’t have the (telephone) numbers (of relevant people) by which we can reach out to him so we are appealing to PM Modi through media to raise issues. Maybe he can then listen to your cries. Our souls are almost dead, maybe he will see,” she said.

“He does his program ‘Mann ki Baat’ but has he, even for a minute given a thought to our ‘mann ki baat, how much dilemma, does he think we face that daughters of the nation are sitting on the roads and are on the cusp of quitting wrestling by standing against a big criminal?”

Tokyo Games bronze medallist Bajrang also appealed to the PM.

“These are daughters of India appealing to you, please do justice with them,” he said.

“We had brought wrestling mats for practice but we were not allowed, even we can’t prepare our food here because there is no permission. Now, will we have to take permission even for breathing,” asked Bajrang.

He also added that efforts are being made by the WFI chief’s men to scare them.

“A few people are trying to discourage us and scare us by narrating stories how Brij Bhushan got an adversary killed. But let me tell you that we are not going to get scared.”

Vinesh also appealed to all athletes, across disciplines, to stand united with them.

“Can’t we put behind greed, fear and self-interest? I appeal to all sportspersons of the nation, Olympic medallists, national medallists and world championship medallists to come together and stay united.

“If we come together, there is no reason why we can’t be the number one nation in Olympics one day.”

With PTI inputs

