The Sports Ministry on Monday announced that the upcoming Wrestling Federation of India election to be held on May 7 to be considered “null and void”. The letter from the ministry to the Indian Olympic Association added that the next WFI election will be conducted by IOA’s ad-hoc committee.

“It is requested that a transitory or Ad-Hoc committee of the IOA to be formed to hold WFI elections within 45 days of the formation of the committee,” the letter read.

The letter also spoke about the findings of the Oversight Committee (OC) which was formed by Sports Minister Anurag Thakur to look into the allegations of sexual harassment against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and financial mismanagement and arbitrariness in the federation.

The Indian Olympic Association has been requested to conduct the election of the Executive Committee of the Wrestling Federation of India in 45 days and manage the affairs, including selection of athletes for international events in the interim period. pic.twitter.com/IDYLmvcQNQ — Dept of Sports MYAS (@IndiaSports) April 24, 2023

The sports ministry said that the report of the OC is under examination but preliminary scrutiny of it has resulted in findings that there was no proper Internal Complaints Committee in WFI and that there was a lack of an adequate mechanism for awareness building among sportspersons, for grievance redressal.

It was also felt that more transparency and effective communication is needed between WFI and wrestlers.

Meanwhile, Vinesh Phogat and seven other wrestlers have moved the Supreme Court seeking registration of an FIR Brij Bhushan Singh, news agency ANI reported on Monday.

This is after the top wrestlers including Vinesh, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia resumed their protest against WFI on Sunday and alleged that a complaint of sexual harassment against Singh was filed at the Connaught Place Police Station in Delhi, but an FIR is yet to be registered. They also demanded the release of the findings of the Oversight Committee to the public.

VIDEO | “This is not a personal fight, we are fighting for justice. We didn’t get justice and that’s why are sitting here again,” says wrestler Bajrang Punia. pic.twitter.com/uTARcY1fjH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 24, 2023

Delhi Police on Monday said that they have sought a report from the probe committee set up by the Ministry of Sports to investigate the sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The officer said that so far seven complaints have been received against the Wrestling Federation of India President and all of them are being investigated. An FIR will be registered after concrete evidence comes to light, a Delhi Polic officer said.

“As part of inquiry, we have sought a report from the probe committee set up by Sports Ministry to look into the allegations of sexual harassment allegations levelled against WFI chief,” he said.

After a protest led by some prominent wrestlers of the country this January, the Sports Ministry had announced the formation of an ‘Oversight Committee’ to probe allegations levelled against the WFI and its chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and other coaches.

The committee was tasked with submitting a report on the issue to the ministry.

With inputs from agencies

