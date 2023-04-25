New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear the matter pertaining to the plea filed by seven wrestlers seeking registration of an FIR against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Friday.

The wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat who are protesting against the WFI president at the Jantar Mantar moved to SC on Monday after Delhi Police did not register an FIR against Brij Bhushan.

“There are serious allegations made in the petition by wrestlers who have represented India and sexual harassment meted out to them. The matter requires consideration by this court,” the Supreme Court said in its order.

The SC also issued a notice to Delhi Police in regard to the plea filed by the wrestlers.

“We asked for directions for FIR to be filed against accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Despite serious allegations of harassment, Delhi Police wasn’t filing the complaint. SC found the matter serious & issued notices to Delhi govt & Delhi Police,” said the wrestlers’ advocate.

Delhi Police on Monday had said that seven complaints have been received against Singh and they are investigating all of them. An FIR will be registered after evidence comes to light. It was also said that they have sought a report from the Oversight Committee set up by the Sports Ministry to look into the allegations against Brij Bhushan.

WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh is accused of sexual harassment by women wrestlers. In January this year, the government established a five-member committee to investigate the matter following a protest by the wrestlers.

On Sunday (23 April) the wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia resumed the protest as the findings of the Oversight Committee was not made public.

Meanwhile, the upcoming WFI elections scheduled for 7 May were declared “null and void” by the sports ministry on Monday. The ministry also said that the next WFI election will be conducted by Indian Olympic Association’s (IOA) ad-hoc committee.

