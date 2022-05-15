Thomas Cup 2022 final: India beat 14-time champions Indonesia in the final of the men's team competition in Bangkok, Thailand to clinch the gold medal.

Auto refresh feeds

Lakshya Sen will take on Anthony Ginting in the starting match of the final. It will be followed by doubles featuring Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Ahsan/Sukamuljo. In the third match, Srikanth Kidambi goes up against Jonathan Christie. In the doubles then, Arjun/Dhruv return to the fold to face Alfian/Ardianto. HS Prannoy could prove decisive yet again in the fifth match vs Rhustavito

Anthony Ginting accumulates 12 straight points before Lakshya Sen breaks the streak. But on second set point chance, Ginting jumps and smashes it angled across to Sen's right. Ruthless!

On five game point chances, Lakshya Sen with a service error! On the second, Sen gets a smash back, but leaves the court vacant for Ginting to deceive with a drop shot. 20-17 to Sen now. Sealed it! Angled smash from Sen to close the second game at 21-17

Ginting with a backhand and he looks to find the sideline but misses. Four match points for Sen. Lakshya Sen wins it! He beats Ginting 8-21, 21-17, 21-16 in 65 minutes . Shuttle trickles the net and Ginting is unable to pick it up. Sen goes down in a heap and he has every reason to. Looked down and out in the first game. Comes back and gives India a 1-0 lead

India take a 2-0 lead over Indonesia as Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy beat Ahsan/Kevin 18-21, 23-21, 21-19 in 73 minutes. Incredible stuff from the Indian team to come from four match points down to seal the contest.

Kidambi Srikanth beats Jonatan Christie 21-15, 23-21 to seal the title for India. A smash to Christie's left and that is how Srikanth helped write history for Indian badminton

The Indian badminton team has scripted history! The entire nation is elated by India winning the Thomas Cup! Congratulations to our accomplished team and best wishes to them for their future endeavours. This win will motivate so many upcoming sportspersons.

With that, we bid you goodbye but stay abreast with sports news from around the world with Firstpost . Speaking of, CSK are taking on GT in the IPL. Follow that live!

India become only the sixth nation to win the Thomas Cup - joining Indonesia, China, Malaysia, Denmark and Japan. Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Chirag Shetty, and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will get plenty of deserved attention today. But bear in mind, India wouldn't be here without HS Prannoy! It has been an all-round effort and it showed today as well.

Social media: "A real inspiration for so many young Indians", "Dream comes true" ( click here )

My Heartiest Congratulations Badminton Men's Team India for winning #ThomasCup2022 . So proud of you all. pic.twitter.com/X3P3dqk1tQ

Thomas Cup Final: India will once again have their task cut out for them when they run into 14-time winners Indonesia in the final of Thomas Cup in Bangkok on Sunday, seeking to create history one more time.

It's a typical David vs Goliath matchup. Given their formidable record, defending champs Indonesia have been the team to beat. On the other side, Indian men's team has shown its mettle by bringing down Malaysia and Denmark to make its first-ever final at the prestigious tournament.

Through the competition, Indonesia have been relentless with an unbeaten record. India have lost just one match -- against Chinese Taipei in the group stage -- so far.

Indonesia beat China and Japan in the knockout stages, India went past five-time former champions Malaysia and 2016 winners Denmark.

World number 9 Lakshya Sen, who suffered from food poisoning at the start of the tournament, will get proceedings underway against World No 4 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting.

If the contest goes down to the end then HS Prannoy, who had battled pain after twisting his ankle to take the team home, will again be summoned and he will cross swords with World No 24 Shesar Hiren Rhustavito.

In the doubles, India have brought back Dhruv Kapila/MR Arjun for second match to replace Krishna Prasad Garaga/Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.