live

Thomas Cup Final highlights: India win maiden gold medal by beating 14-time champions Indonesia

Thomas Cup 2022 final: India beat 14-time champions Indonesia in the final of the men's team competition in Bangkok, Thailand to clinch the gold medal.

FP Sports May 15, 2022 16:05:46 IST
Auto refresh feeds
Thomas Cup Final highlights: India win maiden gold medal by beating 14-time champions Indonesia

India beat Indonesia to win the 2022 Thomas Cup. Image: BWF/Twitter

Highlights

16:07 (ist)

Cash reward for Indian contingent

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has announced a cash reward of ₹1 crore for the 🥇 gold-medal winning 🇮🇳 Indian team
15:19 (ist)

INDIA WIN THE THOMAS CUP!

Kidambi Srikanth beats Jonatan Christie 21-15, 23-21 to seal the title for India. A smash to Christie's left and that is how Srikanth helped write history for Indian badminton
14:16 (ist)

India take 2-0 lead!

India take a 2-0 lead over Indonesia as Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy beat Ahsan/Kevin 18-21, 23-21, 21-19 in 73 minutes. Incredible stuff from the Indian team to come from four match points down to seal the contest. 
12:52 (ist)

India 1-0 Indonesia

Ginting with a backhand and he looks to find the sideline but misses. Four match points for Sen. Lakshya Sen wins it! He beats Ginting 8-21, 21-17, 21-16 in 65 minutes. Shuttle trickles the net and Ginting is unable to pick it up. Sen goes down in a heap and he has every reason to. Looked down and out in the first game. Comes back and gives India a 1-0 lead
12:24 (ist)

Lakshya Sen levels it!

On five game point chances, Lakshya Sen with a service error! On the second, Sen gets a smash back, but leaves the court vacant for Ginting to deceive with a drop shot. 20-17 to Sen now. Sealed it! Angled smash from Sen to close the second game at 21-17
12:02 (ist)

Ginting wins first set 21-8

Anthony Ginting accumulates 12 straight points before Lakshya Sen breaks the streak. But on second set point chance, Ginting jumps and smashes it angled across to Sen's right. Ruthless!
11:10 (ist)

Order of play

Lakshya Sen will take on Anthony Ginting in the starting match of the final. It will be followed by doubles featuring Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Ahsan/Sukamuljo. In the third match, Srikanth Kidambi goes up against Jonathan Christie. In the doubles then, Arjun/Dhruv return to the fold to face Alfian/Ardianto. HS Prannoy could prove decisive yet again in the fifth match vs Rhustavito

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

May 15, 2022 - 17:59 (IST)

Mary Kom congratulated the Indian contingent on Twitter

May 15, 2022 - 17:03 (IST)

What to read now?

Report: India win historic gold medal after beating Indonesia in final (click here)

Social media: "A real inspiration for so many young Indians", "Dream comes true" (click here)

Watch: Historic moments on way to first-ever title (click here)

PM Narendra Modi: 'Thomas Cup win will motivate upcoming Indian sportspersons' (click here)

May 15, 2022 - 16:16 (IST)

INDIA ENTER HISTORY BOOKS!

India become only the sixth nation to win the Thomas Cup - joining Indonesia, China, Malaysia, Denmark and Japan. Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Chirag Shetty, and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will get plenty of deserved attention today. But bear in mind, India wouldn't be here without HS Prannoy! It has been an all-round effort and it showed today as well. 

With that, we bid you goodbye but stay abreast with sports news from around the world with Firstpost. Speaking of, CSK are taking on GT in the IPL. Follow that live!

May 15, 2022 - 16:07 (IST)

Cash reward for Indian contingent

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has announced a cash reward of ₹1 crore for the 🥇 gold-medal winning 🇮🇳 Indian team

May 15, 2022 - 16:05 (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates the Indian team

May 15, 2022 - 15:57 (IST)

Dreams do come true!

May 15, 2022 - 15:50 (IST)

Yes it happened!

May 15, 2022 - 15:49 (IST)

India's national anthem rings around the arena

May 15, 2022 - 15:46 (IST)

THOMAS CUP 2022 CHAMPIONS: INDIA!

May 15, 2022 - 15:43 (IST)

WHAT A MOMENT!

Load More

Thomas Cup Final: India will once again have their task cut out for them when they run into 14-time winners Indonesia in the final of Thomas Cup in Bangkok on Sunday, seeking to create history one more time.

It's a typical David vs Goliath matchup. Given their formidable record, defending champs Indonesia have been the team to beat. On the other side, Indian men's team has shown its mettle by bringing down Malaysia and Denmark to make its first-ever final at the prestigious tournament.

Through the competition, Indonesia have been relentless with an unbeaten record. India have lost just one match -- against Chinese Taipei in the group stage -- so far.

Indonesia beat China and Japan in the knockout stages, India went past five-time former champions Malaysia and 2016 winners Denmark.

World number 9 Lakshya Sen, who suffered from food poisoning at the start of the tournament, will get proceedings underway against World No 4 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting.

If the contest goes down to the end then HS Prannoy, who had battled pain after twisting his ankle to take the team home, will again be summoned and he will cross swords with World No 24 Shesar Hiren Rhustavito.

In the doubles, India have brought back Dhruv Kapila/MR Arjun for second match to replace Krishna Prasad Garaga/Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 15, 2022 16:17:15 IST

TAGS:

also read

Thomas Cup: India's route to historic gold medal
Sports

Thomas Cup: India's route to historic gold medal

India won their first-ever Thomas Cup trophy by beating Indonesia on Sunday.

Watch: India's winning moments after historic Thomas Cup win
Sports

Watch: India's winning moments after historic Thomas Cup win

Indian men's badminton team defeated Malaysia 3-2 to reach their first Thomas Cup semi-final in 43 years.

Thomas Cup 2022: India take on formidable Indonesia in historic final
Sports

Thomas Cup 2022: India take on formidable Indonesia in historic final

India will be playing their first-ever Thoams Cup final while Indonesia are 14-time champions.