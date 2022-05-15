Sports

Thomas Cup: 'Dream comes true', Twitter reactions to India's historic gold medal win

Playing their first Thomas Cup final, India defeated 14-time winners Indonesia in the summit clash.

FP Sports May 15, 2022 16:19:40 IST
Thomas Cup: 'Dream comes true', Twitter reactions to India's historic gold medal win

India's team members hold the Thomas Cup trophy after beating Indonesia. AP

India became the Thomas Cup champions for the first time on Sunday after beating Indonesia in the final in Bangkok. In the gold medal match, India blanked 14-time winners Indonesia 3-0.

In the best-of-five final tie, Lakshya Sen won the first match for India by beating Anthony Ginting 8-21, 21-17, 21-16. The doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy came from behind to make it 2-0 by beating Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo 18-21, 23-21, 21-19.

Kidambi Srikanth won the decisive match by beating Jonatan Christie 21-15, 23-21.

This is the first time India was playing in the final of the Thomas Cup. Their previous best at the tournament was a bronze in 1979, 1955 and 1952.

The historic achievement led to big celebrations on Twitter with top politicians and veteran sportspersons wishing the Indian men's badminton team.

PM Narendra Modi said the victory will inspire the upcoming sportspersons.

India's first individual Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra congratulated the players and the coaches.

Former sports minister Kiren Rijiju said the win means "Dream comes true".

Former India hockey captain Viren Rasquinha praised the team's mentality after the historic win.

India's external affairs minister Dr. S Jaishankar termed the victory a "real inspiration".

Here are the other reactions:

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsIPL Live ScoreIPL 2022 scheduleIPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 15, 2022 16:34:12 IST

TAGS:

also read

Thomas Cup: India's route to historic gold medal
Sports

Thomas Cup: India's route to historic gold medal

India won their first-ever Thomas Cup trophy by beating Indonesia on Sunday.

Watch: India's winning moments after historic Thomas Cup win
Sports

Watch: India's winning moments after historic Thomas Cup win

Indian men's badminton team defeated Malaysia 3-2 to reach their first Thomas Cup semi-final in 43 years.

Thomas Cup: India win historic gold medal after beating Indonesia in final
Sports

Thomas Cup: India win historic gold medal after beating Indonesia in final

India won a historic gold at the Thomas Cup 2022 on Sunday by beating heavyweights and 14-time winners Indonesia 3-0 in Bangkok.