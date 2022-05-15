Playing their first Thomas Cup final, India defeated 14-time winners Indonesia in the summit clash.

India became the Thomas Cup champions for the first time on Sunday after beating Indonesia in the final in Bangkok. In the gold medal match, India blanked 14-time winners Indonesia 3-0.

In the best-of-five final tie, Lakshya Sen won the first match for India by beating Anthony Ginting 8-21, 21-17, 21-16. The doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy came from behind to make it 2-0 by beating Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo 18-21, 23-21, 21-19.

Kidambi Srikanth won the decisive match by beating Jonatan Christie 21-15, 23-21.

This is the first time India was playing in the final of the Thomas Cup. Their previous best at the tournament was a bronze in 1979, 1955 and 1952.

The historic achievement led to big celebrations on Twitter with top politicians and veteran sportspersons wishing the Indian men's badminton team.

PM Narendra Modi said the victory will inspire the upcoming sportspersons.

The Indian badminton team has scripted history! The entire nation is elated by India winning the Thomas Cup! Congratulations to our accomplished team and best wishes to them for their future endeavours. This win will motivate so many upcoming sportspersons. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 15, 2022

India's first individual Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra congratulated the players and the coaches.

What a historic day! An incredible achievement by an incredible Team India to win the #ThomasCup for the first time ever!! Bounced back from tough situations on numerous occasions to win Gold. Kudos to all the players and coaches. Champions, all of you! — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) May 15, 2022

Former sports minister Kiren Rijiju said the win means "Dream comes true".

I've been waiting for this day since my childhood... This is called "Dream comes true" pic.twitter.com/wgUUxsgAf6 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 15, 2022

Former India hockey captain Viren Rasquinha praised the team's mentality after the historic win.

When I played the Olympics at Athens 2004, India had 1 player in the mens badminton draw who lost very early. Today we are Thomas Cup Champions in 2022. What depth in Indian badminton. What a transformation. Winning mentality — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) May 15, 2022

India's external affairs minister Dr. S Jaishankar termed the victory a "real inspiration".

Congratulate #TeamIndia for their historic win in men's Badminton in the Thomas Cup. A real inspiration for so many young Indians. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 15, 2022

Here are the other reactions:

India clinched the Thomas Cup. A momentous day for the Indian Badminton team that will be etched in the annals of our sport's history. I congratulate our entire team on this great accomplishment. Every Indian is immensely proud today. pic.twitter.com/RvTrZuk0uE — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 15, 2022

A historic achievement and a massive moment for Indian badminton. Congratulations Team India on winning the Thomas Cup 🇮🇳🏆👏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 15, 2022

What a moment for Indian sport - we are Thomas Cup champions for the first ever time, and we beat the best to make it happen.

Congrats to the players and staff.

Some things take time, but don't let anyone tell you it can't be done. — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) May 15, 2022

India atop men’s badminton, beat Indonesia in 3-0 in#Thomas Cup final! Superlative performances, grand achievement. Take a bow Lakshya Sen, Kidambi srikanth, Chirag Shetty, Saiwiksairaj Rankireddy! You’ve made the country proud — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) May 15, 2022

India! The Thomas Cup badminton team has taken so many of us on this magical ride this weekend. If a few days ago someone said India would beat Malaysia, Denmark & Indonesia in successive knockout games, one would have drawn strange looks! This team has produced magic. #Badminton — G Rajaraman (@g_rajaraman) May 15, 2022

HISTORYCREATED ! Congratulations to the Indian men’s badminton team’s for winning the Thomas Cup! This extraordinary feat, with succesive victories over Malaysia, Denmark and Indonesia, calls for matching honour by the nation. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/P3bTgsdtOS — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) May 15, 2022

Historic moment for Indian sport! Congratulations, and take a bow Team India #ThomasCup pic.twitter.com/e42D01eCm3 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 15, 2022

History made. Welcome to India #Thomascup! Phenomenal!

Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/EO3wW0q8d2 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 15, 2022

We've had individual champions but winning as a team and a first-ever title in #ThomasCup is surreal. Kudos to each and everyone in the Indian team for making this dream come true. We are proud of you! pic.twitter.com/fZwQ8nBdfq — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 15, 2022

HISTORY SCRIPTED ❤️ Pure show of grit and determination & India becomes the #ThomasCup champion for the 1️⃣st time in style, beating 14 times champions Indonesia 3-0 in the finals It's coming home! #TUC2022#ThomasCup2022#ThomasUberCups#IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/GQ9pQmsSvP — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) May 15, 2022

Can't believe it!!!! India are Thomas Cup champions!!!!! This is just so brilliant!!!! And that too 3-0 against Indonesia — Sanjeev Sanyal (@sanjeevsanyal) May 15, 2022

A historic moment in Indian sports.

Congratulations to the Indian badminton team on winning the #ThomasCup finals against Indonesia!! Well played boys 💪🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/nG8TEFRaPb — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 15, 2022

INDIA CREATES HISTORY!

3-0 win over 14 times World Champion Indonesia!

Winner of Thomas Cup 2022.

First time ever.

What FIGHT, PASSION, GRIT, and DESIRE to win!

Proud of you boys! @srikidambi @lakshya_sen @PRANNOYHSPRI

My best moment of the match….

pic.twitter.com/s3s2VeKvXr — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) May 15, 2022

In the past 5 editions of the Thomas Cup, there have been 5 different winners. No country managed to defend the Thomas Cup since China last defended the title in 2012, which was the last of 5 consecutive titles (2004-12). Diverse.#ThomasCup2022 #ThomasUberCups — Badminton Talk (@BadmintonTalk) May 15, 2022

