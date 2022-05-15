India, competing in their debut Thomas Cup final, sealed the title when Kidambi Srikanth defeated Jonatan Christie 21-15, 23-21.

India scripted history by winning the Thomas Cup for the first time with a ruthless 3-0 upset of reigning and 14-time champions Indonesia in Bangkok on Sunday.

India, competing in their debut final of the men's team event, sealed the title when Kidambi Srikanth defeated Jonatan Christie 21-15, 23-21.

Indonesia could not keep pace with the fire brought by the Indian team — who rushed the court following Srikanth's win.

India were already 2-0 up, with Lakshya Sen beating Anthony Ginting in the first singles match and then Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeating Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sukamuljo in the doubles.

On social media: 'Dream comes true' Twitter reactions to India's historic gold medal win

DAY TO REMEMBER FOR INDIA!pic.twitter.com/iVLA5xL6yM — Firstpost Sports (@FirstpostSports) May 15, 2022

World Champions . #ThomasCup champions . Happy Sunday everyone pic.twitter.com/8poUABGxe2 — Parupalli Kashyap (@parupallik) May 15, 2022

Congratulations to the Indian Team. pic.twitter.com/Mnd8XtxgEI — Viktor Axelsen (@ViktorAxelsen) May 15, 2022

It fell to Christie, Asian Games gold medallist, to save Indonesia's flagging title hopes.

But the eighth-ranked Christie couldn't do it and seemed overcome with nerves at the onset of his do-or-die match.

The 29-year-old Srikanth took full advantage, bearing down relentlessly on Christie in the second game.

In the first match of the tie, world number five Ginting grabbed the first game in style over Sen, 21-8.

But he then wobbled, and with Sen growing in confidence, the Indian world number nine won the next two games 21-17, 21-16.

"I think this one is for the team, they have been backing me throughout my performances," the 20-year-old Sen said.

"In the closing stages I was really nervous and trying to calm myself with deep breaths."

A subdued Ginting admitted there were things he could have improved on.

"I play in a rush today and that's why I make a lot of mistakes," he said.

(with inputs from AFP)

