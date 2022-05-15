Watch: India make history by winning their first-ever Thomas Cup title
India, competing in their debut Thomas Cup final, sealed the title when Kidambi Srikanth defeated Jonatan Christie 21-15, 23-21.
India scripted history by winning the Thomas Cup for the first time with a ruthless 3-0 upset of reigning and 14-time champions Indonesia in Bangkok on Sunday.
India, competing in their debut final of the men's team event, sealed the title when Kidambi Srikanth defeated Jonatan Christie 21-15, 23-21.
Indonesia could not keep pace with the fire brought by the Indian team — who rushed the court following Srikanth's win.
India were already 2-0 up, with Lakshya Sen beating Anthony Ginting in the first singles match and then Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeating Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sukamuljo in the doubles.
On social media: 'Dream comes true' Twitter reactions to India's historic gold medal win
DAY TO REMEMBER FOR INDIA!pic.twitter.com/iVLA5xL6yM
— Firstpost Sports (@FirstpostSports) May 15, 2022
Incredible scenes in Bangkok. India have created history #ThomasUberCups #Bangkok2022 pic.twitter.com/2xgGQBabay
— BWF (@bwfmedia) May 15, 2022
World Champions . #ThomasCup champions . Happy Sunday everyone pic.twitter.com/8poUABGxe2
— Parupalli Kashyap (@parupallik) May 15, 2022
What an incredible win boys!!! Congratulations You did it Such a proud moment for India! @lakshya_sen @srikidambi @satwiksairaj @Shettychirag04 @PRANNOYHSPRI #ThomasCup #Bangkok2022 pic.twitter.com/c5ydxaAYHs
— Neha Aggarwal Sharma OLY (@nehaaggarwal) May 15, 2022
Congratulations to the Indian Team. pic.twitter.com/Mnd8XtxgEI
— Viktor Axelsen (@ViktorAxelsen) May 15, 2022
History !!!!
India wins Thomas cup the first time they reached finals !!!
Take a bow boys !!! #ThomasCup @Shettychirag04 @satwiksairaj @PRANNOYHSPRI @srikidambi @lakshya_sen #Vishnu #Krishna pic.twitter.com/7oMfBwlduU
— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) May 15, 2022
What a comeback by @lakshya_sen including this crazy point He takes to a 1️⃣-0️⃣ lead.
Follow LIVE: https://t.co/eLgY44YZE9#ThomasUberCups #Bangkok2022 pic.twitter.com/XsCnanIxvh
— BWF (@bwfmedia) May 15, 2022
It fell to Christie, Asian Games gold medallist, to save Indonesia's flagging title hopes.
But the eighth-ranked Christie couldn't do it and seemed overcome with nerves at the onset of his do-or-die match.
The 29-year-old Srikanth took full advantage, bearing down relentlessly on Christie in the second game.
In the first match of the tie, world number five Ginting grabbed the first game in style over Sen, 21-8.
But he then wobbled, and with Sen growing in confidence, the Indian world number nine won the next two games 21-17, 21-16.
"I think this one is for the team, they have been backing me throughout my performances," the 20-year-old Sen said.
"In the closing stages I was really nervous and trying to calm myself with deep breaths."
A subdued Ginting admitted there were things he could have improved on.
"I play in a rush today and that's why I make a lot of mistakes," he said.
(with inputs from AFP)
