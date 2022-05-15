IPL 2022 CSK vs GT Live Cricket Score and Update: Chennai Super Kings opt to bat

CSK have made four changes. Uthappa, Rayudu, Bravo and Theekshana miss out while Jagadeeshan, Solanki, Santner and Matheesha are included. GT are unchanged.
Chennai Super Kings vs Live update - Tata IPL 2022 CSK vs PBKS cricket score, 62nd IPL Match Live Coverage: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Match 62 of IPL 2022 between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. Stay tuned for more updates
CSK XI: MS Dhoni(Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, N Jagadeesan, Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary
GT XI: Hardik Pandya(Captain), Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade,David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami
Toss update: Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and will bat first against Gujarat Titans
"The pitch is dry and there is some grass to hold it together. If the spinners get it right they could be a challenge. Day games the spinners can have a say, possibly more than the pacers," says Danny Morisson at the pitch report
CSK vs GT Head-to-Head:
Match played: 01
Chennai Super Kings: 00
Gujarat Titans: 01
No result: 00
Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Previous Game Result:
Gujarat Titans beat Chennai Super Kings by 3 wickets at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on 17 April 2022.
There are no playoffs spot at stake in the Sunday encounter but a victory would help Hardik Pandya-led GT to consolidate their spot at the top which will then help them have two shots at the final in the knockouts. It's been a horrific season for CSK but a win against GT would go long way in helping them avoid being the Wood Spooner this season. If not anything, they at least have the pride to play for.
Preview: Hardik Pandya the captain has attracted plaudits from all quarters but Hardik Pandya the all-rounder is yet to exert confidence among many. The Gujarat Titans captain started IPL 2022 in the best way possible.
He bowled at full tilt, batted at the top of the order and captained his side brilliantly but one small niggle in between changed a lot of things. Pandya did not bowl in five straight matches before returning to bowl for just one over in their last match Lucknow Super Giants.
All eyes will be on Hardik and his fitness to bowl full quota when GT take on Chennai Super Kings in a rather inconsequential IPL 2022 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.
When will the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans match be played?
The CSK vs GT IPL 2022 match will take place on 15 May.
Where will the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans match be held?
The CSK vs GT IPL 2022 match will be held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
What time will the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans match start?
The CSK vs GT IPL 2022 match will start at 3:30 pm. The toss will be held at 3 pm.
Where can you watch CSK vs GT IPL 2022 match on TV and online?
The CSK vs GT IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The RR vs DC match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.
You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the CSK vs GT IPL 2022 match.
Complete squads:
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorious, Narayan Jagadeesan, Tushar Deshpande, Deepak Chahar (injured), Adam Milne (injured), Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, KM Asif, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Hari Nishanth, Subranshu Senapati, Matheesha Pathirana
Gujarat Titans squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, David Miller, Mohammed Shami, Varun Aaron, Lockie Ferguson, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Wriddhiman Saha, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudarshan, Yash Dayal.
Qualification for knockouts is still possible for Chennai Super Kings and MS Dhoni, albeit it is a tough road ahead.
MS Dhoni returned as CSK captain against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022 fixture on Sunday.
Ravindra Jadeja handed back captaincy to MS Dhoni after CSK only managed two wins from the first eight matches.