No Indian team has previously reached the final of the Thomas and Uber Cup in its 70-plus year history.

Hailing the Indian men's badminton team for defeating 14-time champions Indonesia, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Sunday announced Rs 1 crore cash award for the team for winning the maiden Thomas Cup trophy in Thailand.

As #TeamIndia defeats 14-time #ThomasCup Champions Indonesia (🇮🇳3-0🇮🇩) to win its 1️⃣st ever #ThomasCup2022, @IndiaSports is proud to announce a cash award of ₹ 1 crore for the team in relaxation of rules to acknowledge this unparalleled feat! Congratulations Team India!! https://t.co/QMVCvBDDZS — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) May 15, 2022

Anurag Thakur took to Twitter to make the announcement on Sunday. "As #TeamIndia defeats 14-time #ThomasCup Champions Indonesia ( 3-0 ) to win its Ist ever #ThomasCup2022, @IndiaSports is proud to announce a cash award of Rs 1 crore for the team in relaxation of rules to acknowledge this unparalleled feat! Congratulations Team India!!" he tweeted.

In what was India's first-ever appearance in the tournament finale, they defeated the record 14-time champions Indonesia in the Thomas Cup 2022 final at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand by 3-0 to lift the coveted trophy. Indian men reached the Thomas Cup semi-finals in 1952, 1955 and 1979 while the women's team made it to the Uber Cup top-four in 2014 and 2016.

Badminton Association of India officials also congratulated the men’s team on their success.

“It's a very proud moment for Indian badminton. We have had many individual triumphs but winning the Thomas Cup crown is very special. This shows the depth of talent we have among the men and full credit to the players and coaching staff for giving their ultimate best through this week and beating some of the biggest badminton powerhouses on their way to the title win," said Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, President, Badminton Association of India.

Sanjay Mishra, General Secretery, BAI, said, "There are no words to describe my feeling after India's title triumph. The selectors showed faith in the senior players and their form while the youngsters showed that they can step up and take responsibility. I am confident that this title triumph would only encourage young players to dream big but also be a new chapter for Men’s badminton in the country."

Congratulations poured in from all over the country for the history-making shuttlers as sports personalities took to Twitter to praise them on the triumph.

Soaring to a New High 🏸 Congratulations Team India on scripting history by winning #ThomasCup, first time in the 73-year-history of this prestigious badminton team tournament. You’ve all made us immensely proud. Keep the flag flying high 🇮🇳@BAI_Media pic.twitter.com/7wBuMUiFqZ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 15, 2022

History made. Welcome to India #Thomascup! Phenomenal! Jai Hind 🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/EO3wW0q8d2 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 15, 2022

Congratulations to the #ThomasCup-winning Indian badminton team! 👏 👏 This is a historic feat and the entire nation 🇮🇳 is proud of you. 🙌 🙌 https://t.co/1gH4QOgc6V — BCCI (@BCCI) May 15, 2022

Congratulations Team India for winning the Thomas Cup! This has been a journey that you all can be very proud of. 👏🏻 #ThomasCupChampions — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) May 15, 2022

What a historic day! An incredible achievement by an incredible Team India to win the #ThomasCup for the first time ever!! Bounced back from tough situations on numerous occasions to win Gold. Kudos to all the players and coaches. Champions, all of you! — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) May 15, 2022

With inputs from ANI

