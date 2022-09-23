London: Laver Cup participants this year include Rafael Nadal, who won the Australian and French Opens in 2022; Novak Djokovic who won Wimbledon; Casper Ruud who reached finals of French and US Opens; Stefanos Tsitsipas who made the semi-finals in Melbourne, Frances Tiafoe who reached the last-four in New York; Wimbledon quarter-finalist Taylor Fritz and Australian Open quarter-finalist Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Rafael Nadal has won 22 Grand Slam titles and Djokovic is right behind on 21. Yet the focus has and will be entirely on Roger Federer. The Swiss, on 20 Majors, hasn’t played since the 2021 Wimbledon where he lost in the quarters. But what makes this moment special is that the 41-year-old announced his retirement last week and is set to bid adieu to the sport.

Roger Federer will partner longtime rival Rafael Nadal in doubles on the opening day, 23 September, in what will be his last career match. The duo will represent Team Europe in the Laver Cup against Team World’s Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock at the O2 arena in London.

Federer-Nadal, one of the most iconic rivalries in sport, provide a dream team for the organisers and a chance of a lifetime for the audience. They played 40 times over a decade, including in nine Grand Slam finals, with the Spaniard holding a 24-16 winning record.

The event also features Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, both part of a six-member strong Team Europe, in a fitting and glittering climax to Federer’s career.

Italy’s Matteo Berrettini will take Federer’s place for the final two days of the three-day Laver Cup tournament.

Laver Cup 2022: Schedule, order of play, format, teams

“Of course, it’s super special playing with Rafa,” Federer said at a packed press conference on Thursday. “Feels really different, you know.

“Also just walking out on court and having the chance to play with the likes of Rafa or Novak also in the past has been an amazing experience for me.

“So to be able to do that one more time, I’m sure it’s going to be wonderful. I will try my very best. I hope to be good out there, and of course I will enjoy it but it will be hard.”

Nadal, who first played Federer on the men’s tour in 2004, said he was looking forward to an “unforgettable” match alongside the Swiss.

“After all the amazing things that we shared together on and off court, to be part of this historic moment is going be something amazing, unforgettable for me,” said the 36-year old, who has won a record 22 major titles in men’s tennis.

Watch | Roger Federer’s ‘quick warmup before gala’ in a black tuxedo

In February this year, it appeared Federer would be in London for the Laver Cup, positive news for a man who had undergone three knee surgeries in two years. It was then that Nadal messaged him suggesting they play doubles together again. They teamed up to win a doubles match during the first Laver Cup in 2017.

“I saw him playing on TV before I arrived on tour. I saw him having success on TV, and then (we were) able to create an amazing rivalry together. And on the other hand, something that probably we are very proud of is having a friendly rivalry,” Nadal said Thursday. “Tomorrow is going to be a special thing. Difficult. Going to be difficult to handle everything, especially for Roger, without a doubt. But for me, too. At the end, one of the most important players — if not the most important player — in my tennis career is leaving.”

Team Europe 📸 Team World. Standing at ready #LaverCup pic.twitter.com/gwWFdNdaRk — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 22, 2022

The full lineup for Day 1 of the three-day Laver Cup was announced on Thursday.

The singles matches will witness Jack Sock against Casper Ruud of Team Europe, Diego Schwartzman of Team World against 2021 French Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas of Team Europe, and Alex de Minaur of Team World against three-time major champion Murray, before the Federer-Nadal doubles match closes the schedule.

Debate | Who is the G.O.A.T.? Roger Federer answers

For the Laver Cup itself, it will once again be a herculean task for Team World to upstage Team Europe. The Bjorn Borg-captain Europe team have won all four editions including brutally sweeping Team World aside last year (14-1).

All said and done, everyone knows what the main event is: Federer’s goodbye.

“For me,” Andy Murray said, “it feels right seeing him and Rafa on the same side of the net together.”

