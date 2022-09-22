London: Roger Federer will be joined by his ‘Big 4’ adversaries Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray in representing Team Europe in the Laver Cup that gets underway on Friday. This will be Federer’s final tournament after he announced his retirement last week.

The Laver Cup, brainchild of Federer’s management company, sees Team Europe take on Team World in a Ryder Cup-style event which is played out over three days. This edition will be played at the O2 Arena in London.

What is Laver Cup?

The Laver Cup pits six of the best players from Europe against six of their counterparts from the rest of the world.

Team Europe have won all four previous editions and are likely to triumph once again. The team would be eager to give Federer a memorable send-off in the process.

What is the scoring pattern in the Laver Cup?

Arriving in style for a few team snaps 🛳📸#LaverCup pic.twitter.com/obj8IfGcaq — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 21, 2022

Laver Cup is spread out over three days (Friday to Sunday) with singles and doubles matches on each day. Matches played on Friday are worth one point, Saturday’s worth two and Sunday’s worth three.

Each player plays in at least one singles match over Friday and Saturday but no player can play singles more than twice during the three days.

At least four players from each team must play doubles but no doubles pairing can be used more than once.

The team that reaches 13 points first wins the Laver Cup. In the event of a tie after all 12 matches are played, a final doubles match – a Decider – is played.

All matches are to be played in a best of three sets format. But the third set is a 10-point match tiebreaker if the first two sets are split.

When will Roger Federer play in the Laver Cup?

Roger Federer had revealed in a press conference that he will play doubles as his final match. The schedule was revealed on Thursday that he will play alongside Nadal in the doubles on Friday. They will take on USA’s Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock in the last match of the evening session.

The rules stipulate that all players must play at least one singles match on either Friday or Saturday, so after he has completed the Friday doubles, the 41-year-old will only be able to cheer his teammates on from the sidelines. He will be replaced by Team Europe alternate Matteo Berrettini.

What is the schedule for the Laver Cup?

Wednesdays are for teamwork 👊 Team World and Team Europe are finding their vibes together two days out from #LaverCup‘s start pic.twitter.com/0SQ268LOfB — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 21, 2022

Friday, 23 September

Day session (5 PM IST)

Match 1: Casper Ruud vs Jack Sock

Match 2: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Diego Schwartzman

Evening session (11 PM IST)

Match 3: Andy Murray vs Alex de Minaur

Match 4: Roger Federer/Rafael Nadal vs Jack Sock/Frances Tiafoe

Saturday, 24 September

Day session (5 PM IST)

Match 5 – Singles

Match 6 – Singles

Evening session (11 PM IST)

Match 7 – Singles

Match 8 – Doubles

Sunday, 25 September

Single session (4 PM IST)

Match 9 – Doubles

Match 10 – Singles*

Match 11 – Singles*

Match 12 – Singles*

Order of play for Saturday and Sunday’s matches will be revealed a day prior.

What are the teams?

Team Europe: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud (Reserve: Matteo Berrettini)

Captain: Bjorn Borg

Team World hits their stride on the practice court.#LaverCup pic.twitter.com/gQ3OfafMb5 — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 20, 2022

Team World: Taylor Fritz, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Diego Schwartzman, Frances Tiafoe, Alex de Minaur, Jack Sock (Reserve: Tommy Paul)

Captain: John McEnroe

Where can I watch the Laver Cup on TV in India?

The Laver Cup will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. It will be available on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD.

Where to live stream the Laver Cup in India?

The Laver Cup will be available to live stream on SonyLiv app and website.

