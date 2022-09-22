Laver Cup 2022: Schedule, order of play, format, teams in Roger Federer's farewell tournament
Laver Cup: Here's everything you need to know about the team event featuring soon-to-be-retired Roger Federer and other top players.
London: Roger Federer will be joined by his ‘Big 4’ adversaries Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray in representing Team Europe in the Laver Cup that gets underway on Friday. This will be Federer’s final tournament after he announced his retirement last week.
The Laver Cup, brainchild of Federer’s management company, sees Team Europe take on Team World in a Ryder Cup-style event which is played out over three days. This edition will be played at the O2 Arena in London.
What is Laver Cup?
The Laver Cup pits six of the best players from Europe against six of their counterparts from the rest of the world.
Team Europe have won all four previous editions and are likely to triumph once again. The team would be eager to give Federer a memorable send-off in the process.
What is the scoring pattern in the Laver Cup?
Arriving in style for a few team snaps 🛳📸#LaverCup pic.twitter.com/obj8IfGcaq
— Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 21, 2022
Laver Cup is spread out over three days (Friday to Sunday) with singles and doubles matches on each day. Matches played on Friday are worth one point, Saturday’s worth two and Sunday’s worth three.
Each player plays in at least one singles match over Friday and Saturday but no player can play singles more than twice during the three days.
At least four players from each team must play doubles but no doubles pairing can be used more than once.
The team that reaches 13 points first wins the Laver Cup. In the event of a tie after all 12 matches are played, a final doubles match – a Decider – is played.
All matches are to be played in a best of three sets format. But the third set is a 10-point match tiebreaker if the first two sets are split.
When will Roger Federer play in the Laver Cup?
“I’m ready to be on your side.”@rogerfederer greets teammates @DjokerNole and @andy_murray during their #LaverCup practice on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/YUnYTJRLpz
— Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 21, 2022
Roger Federer had revealed in a press conference that he will play doubles as his final match. The schedule was revealed on Thursday that he will play alongside Nadal in the doubles on Friday. They will take on USA’s Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock in the last match of the evening session.
The rules stipulate that all players must play at least one singles match on either Friday or Saturday, so after he has completed the Friday doubles, the 41-year-old will only be able to cheer his teammates on from the sidelines. He will be replaced by Team Europe alternate Matteo Berrettini.
What is the schedule for the Laver Cup?
Wednesdays are for teamwork 👊
Team World and Team Europe are finding their vibes together two days out from #LaverCup‘s start pic.twitter.com/0SQ268LOfB
— Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 21, 2022
Friday, 23 September
Day session (5 PM IST)
Match 1: Casper Ruud vs Jack Sock
Match 2: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Diego Schwartzman
Evening session (11 PM IST)
Match 3: Andy Murray vs Alex de Minaur
Match 4: Roger Federer/Rafael Nadal vs Jack Sock/Frances Tiafoe
Saturday, 24 September
Day session (5 PM IST)
Match 5 – Singles
Match 6 – Singles
Evening session (11 PM IST)
Match 7 – Singles
Match 8 – Doubles
Sunday, 25 September
Single session (4 PM IST)
Match 9 – Doubles
Match 10 – Singles*
Match 11 – Singles*
Match 12 – Singles*
Order of play for Saturday and Sunday’s matches will be revealed a day prior.
What are the teams?
Team Europe: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud (Reserve: Matteo Berrettini)
Captain: Bjorn Borg
Team World hits their stride on the practice court.#LaverCup pic.twitter.com/gQ3OfafMb5
— Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 20, 2022
Team World: Taylor Fritz, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Diego Schwartzman, Frances Tiafoe, Alex de Minaur, Jack Sock (Reserve: Tommy Paul)
Captain: John McEnroe
Where can I watch the Laver Cup on TV in India?
The Laver Cup will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. It will be available on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD.
Where to live stream the Laver Cup in India?
The Laver Cup will be available to live stream on SonyLiv app and website.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Davis Cup: Saketh Myneni-Yuki Bhambri pair loses doubles as Norway clinch tie 3-0
India were thrashed 0-3 by a far-superior Norway team as world No.2 Casper Ruud combined with Viktor Durasovic to win the doubles match and complete the rout in the World Group-I tie of Davis Cup.
Roger Federer retires at the top of tennis' money tree
Roger Federer made roughly $1 billion (before taxes and agents’ fees) in his career just from endorsements and other business endeavours.
Roger Federer redefined the game, heralded greatest era in men's tennis
For many, Federer's sheer aesthetics stand out over and above his collection of 20 majors, 103 singles titles and 310 weeks at World No 1.