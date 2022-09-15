Roger Federer announces retirement, marks it as a 'bittersweet decision'
Roger Federer will play his last ATP event at the Laver Cup next week in London.
Tennis legend and superstar Roger Federer announced his retirement from professional game on Thursday evening with an emotional tweet.
The Laver Cup scheduled to be played next week in London will be his final ATP event, he said in his statement.
To my tennis family and beyond,
With Love,
Roger pic.twitter.com/1UISwK1NIN
— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) September 15, 2022
“The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour.
Federer thanked his family and friends, fans, his team, and sponsors amongst others.
more to follow…
