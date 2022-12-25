To try and rewind the past tennis year coherently, one needs plenty of strong coffee. And plenty of tissues because it has been a ride. A ride of emotions — highs, lows and tearjerkers. Moments that made you jump up in euphoria, moments that made you shake your head in disbelief, moments that had you facepalming and moments when you inexplicably watched a YouTube live stream of an Australian courtroom.

For, how do you remotely sum up a year of tennis that had: 37-match winning streak by Iga Swiatek. 20-match winning-run by Rafael Nadal. Ashleigh Barty ended Australia’s 44-year wait. First-time Grand Slam winners in Carlos Alcaraz and Elena Rybakina. Shockingly, Nick Kyrgios getting to a major final. Qualifier Caroline Garcia winning a WTA 1000 tournament — beating three top-10 players along the way. Casper Ruud reached the final of three big-ticket events and lost all three. Coco Gauff becoming world No 1 in doubles. Ons Jabeur continued to inspire and became the first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam final. Shingo Kunieda completed his career Grand Slam in men’s wheelchair tennis.

And this doesn’t even count the plethora of off-court stories: Novak Djokovic entered Australia only to be deported weeks later. Nadal played with a zombie foot to win the French Open. Russian and Belarusian players were banned from Wimbledon and as a consequence, the grass court major was stripped of ranking points. Simona Halep hired Patrick Mouratoglou as coach, didn’t see an impact but ended the year with a doping violation next to her name.

If you could still stand up from this rollercoaster ride, Roger Federer announced his retirement, sat next to Nadal and both (!) cried. Ashleigh Barty dropped a bomb and called an early retirement. Serena Williams made clear she was “evolving” away from the sport. Juan Martin del Potro all but retired after going through numerous surgeries. Jo Wilfried Tsonga got a sombre, thereby fitting, au revoir.

The Men: Nadal, Djokovic and Alcaraz

Nadal defied logic and at times science to get to 22 Grand Slams winning the Australian and French Opens. From ending the previous year on crutches, the Spaniard staged a remarkable comeback to beat Daniil Medvedev in the final in Melbourne. A comeback from two sets and 2-3, 0-40 down to end his 13-year drought Down Under.

Nadal arrived in Paris with his streak disrupted in Indian Wells, in part by a stress fracture, and the rehab to the damaged rib meant fewer tournaments on the European clay. But at Roland Garros, Nadal did what Nadal does — lift the Coupe des Mousquetaires, the success sweetened after beating Djokovic in the quarters. The big caveat here being that it came after Alexander Zverev had to withdraw with a sickening ankle ligament damage. Rafa revealed after his 22nd Grand Slam that he had been getting daily injections that eliminated pain, and feeling, to his damaged foot.

As much as Nadal tried to keep the focus on his tennis, his injuries remained the talking point. Physical ailments that are not just career-threatening but life-altering. At Wimbledon, he was forced into giving Kyrgios a walkover.

With wear-and-tear, Nadal played just nine matches after Wimbledon, including a fourth-round loss to Frances Tiafoe at the US Open which halted his 22-match unbeaten run at Grand Slams.

Will 2023 be kinder to Nadal? “I don’t know if I (am) going to reach that level again (winning 2022 Australian Open). But what I don’t have is any doubt that I’m going to die for it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nitto ATP Finals (@nittoatpfinals)

Moving a step below in the all-time Grand Slam winners list, Djokovic didn’t earn himself any supporters by sticking to his anti-vaccine stance which saw him miss the Australian and US Opens. The process in Melbourne became an ordeal and one that brought tennis into disrepute. The world No 1, one of the greatest the sport has seen, seeking exemption when millions had died of COVID-19. To his credit, though, he remained resolute and stuck to his guns even if it meant missing tournaments — which he did.

But when he did play, he was only stopped by Nadal in Paris and went all the way at Wimbledon. The seventh Wimbledon title, tied with Pete Sampras, took his Grand Slam tally to 21. He was brilliant on title runs in Rome, Tel Aviv, Astana and capped it all off with a record-tying sixth ATP Finals.

ALCARAZ BEHIND THE BACK WHAT?!!?!?! pic.twitter.com/ylewLwrqxu — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2022

And then in 2022 there was one Carlos Alcaraz. A video game-esque creation, one that sometimes can’t be stopped even by throwing the kitchen sink at him. At the 2021 US Open, he provided a glimpse of what could be expected and in 2022 he delivered.

Fitness and endurance were the biggest challenges for Alcaraz’s go-for-all game. The massive improvement in that department became abundantly clear at Flushing Meadows when he battled through three consecutive five-set marathons enroute his first major title and the World No 1 ranking.

The highlight-reel tennis had earned him titles in Rio de Janeiro, Miami, Barcelona and Madrid. The run in Madrid had wins over Nadal and Djokovic for a not-so-shabby showing for a 19-year-old. “Cabeza, corazón y cojones,” he said for his mantra after win over Jannik Sinner in New York. Head, heart and balls. More of that in 2023, please.

The women: Iga Swiatek and who else?

The votes have been counted ☝️The 2022 Shot of the Year goes to…@iga_swiatek! Relive her spectacular backhand angle on the RUN Presented by @CorpayFX pic.twitter.com/iW9Kw4jebM — wta (@WTA) December 15, 2022

Iga Swiatek’s 2022 season: Eight titles, including two majors, and a 37-match winning streak along the way. She is also a runaway world No 1 to boot.

Some of the highlights include: doing a “sunshine double” (winning Miami and Indian Wells WTA 1000 events). The 37-match winning run equalled Martina Hingis, longest on the WTA Tour since 1990.

Swiatek in 2022: Two Slams, 37 match streak and World No 1 ranking to seal it off

She made clear her French Open success from 2020 wasn’t a flash in the pan by adding another title — without dropping a set. The fierce and flat ball-striking coupled with first-shot attack approach earned her a US Open title as well — despite not being pleased with the balls in use.

One can’t argue against the depth in women’s tennis but, as it stands, it is Swiatek and the rest. Leading “the rest” in 2022 was Caroline Garcia. The Frenchwoman romped to her first WTA 1000 title in Cincinnati with a renaissance of sorts after June.

The Lyon-native would win 39 matches after June and close the year out with a 46-20 win-loss record. She won four singles titles on multiple surfaces: on grass (Bad Homburg), clay (Warsaw) and hard courts (Cincinnati, WTA Finals) — and also teamed up with Kristina Mladenovic to lift her second French Open doubles trophy.

Other women who exist in “the rest” category are Ons Jabeur, who reached the Wimbledon final, led by a set but couldn’t go all the way. Earlier, she had a stupendous clay court season but fell at the first hurdle in Paris. However, her words in wins and defeats would play a big role in heralding a new generation of girls from Africa and Arab nations.

Get your tissues… here comes the goodbye!

How rare is it to have not one or two but at five well-liked/loved players retire in a single year? Many times, retirements are planned and come on the court as a final show. Some others come away from the court, many unable to showcase their craft for one final moment of jubilation. This year, we had both.

Juan Martin del Potro, plagued with long-term knee injuries, returned for a swansong at the Argentina Open. The 2009 US Open winner tried his best, cheered on by a loud local crowd, but couldn’t get past Federico Delbonis at the first hurdle.

‘Tower of Tandil’ cried and hung his bandana on the net afterwards. The 34-year-old hasn’t categorically claimed he’s retired but it would be a surprise if he does return.

18 – Jo-Wilfried #Tsonga finished a 18-year professional career after losing to Casper #Ruud at the French Open First Round, ending a journey that included reaching the World No. 5 ranking and winning 464 tour-level matches since September 2004. Merci. pic.twitter.com/Pzx6yWO5c7 — OptaAce (@OptaAce) May 24, 2022

Another giant-of-a-man, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, 37, played his last on Court Philippe Chatrier against Casper Ruud and got a fitting send off to go with it.

In typical fight-till-the-end approach that one associates with Tsonga, he pushed Ruud and all but forced a fifth set but for popping his right shoulder mid-comeback.

After the match, he stooped down to the clay, kissed it and was embraced with coaches from all phases of his career alongside peers Gilles Simon (who also retired), Richard Gasquet and Gael Monfils.

This Nike ad begins showing a young Serena Williams envisioning herself winning the U.S. Open. Now, Six U.S. Open titles — and 17 other Grand Slams — later, Williams has announced her plans to retire. Her final tournament: the 2022 U.S. Open. pic.twitter.com/cuF0VAyXCI — Front Office Sports (@FOS) August 9, 2022

Also earning herself a deafening send-off was Serena Williams. The 23-time Grand Slam winner “evolved away” from the sport by playing her last at the US Open. 23 years after winning her first Grand Slam in New York, she played her last match at the same venue against Ajla Tomljanovic.

Her farewell tour also included stops in Toronto and Cincinnati before the sold-out shows on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Also Read | Serena Williams exits the US Open in a manner fitting for her legendary career

Tiger Woods, Mike Tyson and Bill Clinton were some of the high profile names in attendance. The organisers played a video narrated by Oprah Winfrey and had Gayle King conduct the post-match on-court interview. Serena’s matches became the biggest ticket in the city.

Despite the reception, the sellout crowds and Serena’s words itself, she, like Del Potro, hasn’t officially retired. Second on the all-time Grand Slam winners list, she has teased return since that night in New York.

Scenes at Roger Federer farewell ceremony at Laver Cup Audience cheering, Roger crying. Ruud & Tsitsipas crying as well pic.twitter.com/WEo2lBd7yC — JB (@Brar_JSB) September 23, 2022

One who has played his last for certain is Roger Federer. The Swiss player, bothered by injury in the last two years, played his last match at the Laver Cup — fittingly playing doubles alongside Nadal.

Two of the greatest rivals in tennis, and maybe professional sport itself, came out on the losing side but that was immaterial.

As Ellie Goulding performed in a scripted show of things, Nadal and Federer held hands and wept in what is quite easily the tennis moment of the year.

“At one point, just because obviously I couldn’t speak and the music was there, I guess I just touched him, and I guess it’s maybe a secret thank you,” Federer said of that moment.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner created a new era of tennis, brought more viewers to the sport than many before him and for that alone, tennis owes him a lot.

The one where we bid farewell to two champions of our sport Thanks for the memories, @ashbarty & @serenawilliams #SeasonWrapped pic.twitter.com/MmNQTRgXgf — wta (@WTA) December 23, 2022

While Del Potro, 34, Tsonga, 37, Federer, 41, Serena, 41, were all either hampered by injuries and/or age, there were no such qualms for 25-year-old Ashleigh Barty.

The world No 1 had ended Australia’s 44-year wait for a local champion. Her slice backhand was talk of the town and no one could find a way to circumvent that weapon. The serve was firing on all cylinders as well — dropping just 30 games in winning the title in Melbourne. Her idol and mentor Evonne Goolagong Cawley handed Barty the Daphne Akhurst Trophy. Things were on the up for the Aussie.

Soon after came the bombshell. In a video conversation with friend and former doubles partner Casey Dellacqua on Instagram, she said, “There’s no right way, there’s no wrong way, it’s just my way, and this is perfect for me to share it with you, to talk to you about it, with my team and my loved ones, that I’ll be retiring from tennis.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ash Barty (@ashbarty)

Where fans have become accustomed to Nadal, Federer, Serena, Djokovic pushing the boundaries and producing incredible tennis even this late in their careers, Barty’s decision surprised everyone — except ones who knew her.

“Straight after, more than anything it was solidified,” Barty said on her mindset after winning the Australian Open. “Nothing will ever get better than this on a tennis court.” Going out on a high is a pretty epic way to do it.

