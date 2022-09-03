Serena Williams spoke of her love for tennis while semi-declaring retirement. In what may have been her farewell match, the 40-year-old reminded what has been the highlight of her career: the fight.

“This sport has given me so much. I love to win. I love the battle. I love to entertain. I’m not sure every player sees it that way, but I love the performance aspect of it — to be able to entertain people week after week… Night matches in Arthur Ashe Stadium at Flushing Meadows,” wrote Serena Williams in a first-person piece for Vogue last month.

In the same article, the 36-year-old made clear she was “evolving away from tennis” — towards becoming a mother, in raising a family and to focus on her business. The US Open was possibly going to be her last tournament. A fitting way to go.

It was at Flushing Meadows that the then-17-year-old Serena won her maiden Grand Slam singles title in 1999. Since then, a staggering 22 majors followed — including five more in New York. For a collective 73 titles and 319 weeks as world No 1. Besides the dominance in singles, there is the doubles success too: 14 women’s Grand Slam doubles titles with older sister Venus, two mixed doubles titles at the majors and four Olympic gold medals — one in singles (2012) and three in doubles.

This week in New York, it was about celebrating Serena. That one-time invincibility on the court. The many impacts off it.

There were video montages and tributes. Celebrities were in attendance. Tickets were sold out. Standing ovations and loud shouts of her name were the theme for the night session. So much so that the men’s world No 1 and defending champion Daniil Medvedev was relegated to the latter time slot. There was a historic doubles first round on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Danka Kovinic found the occasion too much to handle. Serena brought out the big guns in beating world No 2 Anett Kontaveit. But Ajla Tomljanovic proved too big a hurdle.

The 40-year-old led 5-3 in the first set, only to see her lead crumble. In the second she was 5-2 up before seeing four set points come and go in a flash. Each time she came close, she was impacted by tension, nerves and errant shotmaking.

The forehand went missing and shots she would make with ease started to land into the net. But she did what she’s been doing for 27 years: fight. She kept at it with the forehands, attacked Tomljanovic’s serve, moved up to the net on numerous instances to finish the points off with drive volleys. She pumped her fist, yelled at herself in typical manner, and kept coming back.

With finish line in sight for the Aussie, knowing she had a massive deficit to bridge, Serena saved five match points. A thundering forehand winner on the serve set the tone that she wasn’t going to go away without a fuss.

On multiple match points, Serena played fearless tennis from the back. She slapped in some big shots from both wings — something you wouldn’t expect from someone who was on the presuppose of retiring.

On a deuce point, she rushed forward to pick a drop shot and killed the point off with a backhand volley winner on an attempted lob. Reminder: She turns 41 in three weeks.

The commentator summed it neatly: “How can she still care so much? How does she keep dancing on the tip of the volcano?”

Serena spoke about the willingness and desire “to entertain people week after week” and here she was doing just that. And the crowd, the extremely loud audience, gave back in equal measure. They gave standing ovations, roared during and after points. With each attempt at delaying the retirement, the goodbye, the packed stadium rushed to their feet to boost her morale.

On another break point, she covered the length of the baseline, hit some emphatic shots on both the forehand and backhand but it wasn’t enough. Tomljanovic was far too good.

On Friday, it just wasn’t enough for Serena. But she can take solace in the fact that she’s going out doing what she’s enjoyed doing throughout: fight.

