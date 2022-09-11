Swiatek's last final defeat came in 2019 at Lugano which was her first career title match. She's won 17 of her 18 career finals

New York: Iga Swiatek won her first US Open and third Grand Slam title, beating Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6 (5) in New York on Saturday.

The top-ranked Swiatek added this title to her two French Open victories, in 2020 and 2022. She has won seven titles in 2022, the most by a woman since Serena Williams in 2014.

Jabeur rallied after poor starts in both sets, trailing 0-3 in each, but fell short in a Grand Slam final for the second straight time.

The Tunisian player had also finished runner-up at Wimbledon to Elena Rybakina.

Here’s a look at Swiatek’s win and Jabeur’s loss in numbers:

# Swiatek has won her last 10 titles in straight sets. The last defeat came in 2019 at Lugano which was her first career final. She’s won 17 of her 18 career finals

# To add to the jaw-dropping stat, the most games she’s conceded in this period were the six she lost to Jabeur in the second set

# Swiatek is the first woman from Poland to win the US Open title in the Open Era

The #USOpen is Iga Swiatek’s 7th title of her remarkable 2022 campaign – Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart, Rome, Roland Garros, US Open. The last woman to win seven or more titles in a single season was Serena Williams in 2014. — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) September 10, 2022

# Swiatek is the first No 1 seed to triumph at the US Open since Serena Williams in 2014. She is the 21st top seeded player in the Open Era to lift the trophy

# Swiatek is the first player to win two majors in a single season since Angelique Kerber in 2016

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek wins her first career US Open title in straight sets over Ons Jabeur. At 21 years old, Swiatek becomes the youngest three-time women’s major champion since 20-year-old Maria Sharapova won the Australian Open in 2008. pic.twitter.com/JQ93jUbd2E — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 10, 2022

# Swiatek is only the ninth player in the Open Era to win her third major before turning 22. The previous eight: Maria Sharapova, Justine Henin, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Martina Hingis, Monica Seles, Stefanie Graf and Chris Evert.

# Swiatek caps off the year with a 21-2 record in majors. Her only defeats have come against Danielle Collins (Australian Open semi-final) and Alize Cornet (Wimbledon third round)

The Roland Garros-US Open double is not easy to achieve. pic.twitter.com/yYVIFkMVHc — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2022

Women who’ve won a total of 3 singles majors in the 21st Century: Iga Swiatek (🇫🇷🇫🇷🇺🇸)

Ash Barty (🇫🇷🇬🇧🇦🇺)

Angie Kerber (🇦🇺🇺🇸🇬🇧)

Jennifer Capriati (🇦🇺🇫🇷🇦🇺) Here’s who Iga’s chasing next… 👀 Naomi Osaka (🇺🇸🇦🇺🇺🇸🇦🇺)

Kim Clijsters (🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇦🇺)#USOpen — Racquet (@racquetmagazine) September 10, 2022

# Jabeur became the first woman to reach the final at both Wimbledon and the US Open in the same season since Serena Williams in 2019

# Jabeur is the fourth African woman in major history to lose in the final and first in the Open Era. The others were South Africans Irene Peacock (1927 Roland Garros), Renee Schuurman (1959 Australian Open) and Sandra Reynolds (1960 Wimbledon)

# Jabeur has yet to win a hard-court final. Overall, she has lost seven of her previous ten WTA finals

# Since the start of 2021, Jabeur has won 92 matches and Swiatek 91 – most on the women’s tour

# Swiatek will maintain her top-rank status on Monday with Jabeur becoming World No 2

