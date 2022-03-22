Rafael Nadal ruled out for 'four to six weeks' due to rib injury, to miss start of clay-court season
'This is not good news and I did not expect this,' tweeted Nadal, who will miss the start of the clay-court season.
Madrid: Rafael Nadal said on Tuesday he would be out of action for between four and six weeks with a stress fracture in one of his ribs.
"This is not good news and I did not expect this," tweeted Nadal, who will miss the start of the clay-court season.
Hola todos, quería anunciaros que he vuelto a España y fui enseguida a visitar a mi equipo médico para hacerme las pruebas tras la final de Indian Wells que jugué con molestias.
— Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) March 22, 2022
Al final resulta que tengo una fisura por estrés en una de las costillas y estaré entre 4 y 6 semanas de baja. No son buenas noticias y no me esperaba esto. Estoy hundido y triste porque tras el inicio de temporada que he tenido tan buena.
— Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) March 22, 2022
The Spaniard will be ruled out of the Monte Carlo and Barcelona tournaments although he could potentially return for the Madrid Masters on 1-8 May.
Nadal, who won the Australian Open title this year, lost to American Taylor Fritz in the final of the Indian Wells Masters on Sunday, ending his perfect 20-0 run to start 2022.
He said he had played Indian Wells with "discomfort" and so had undergone medical checks on his return to Spain.
"I have a stress fracture in one of my ribs and will be out for 4 to 6 weeks," Nadal said.
