Highlights, ISL 2021 Semi-final, FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC: Teams share spoils in chaotic 2-2 draw

One of the most consistent teams in the history of the tournament, FC Goa will look to take a step closer to their maiden ISL title when they face table-toppers Mumbai City in the first leg of their semi-final fixture on Friday. Stay tuned for all the latest updates!

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the ISL playoffs!

Another penalty shout, and this time, the referee agrees! It looked clear cut, Jorge Ortiz was absolutely scythed down by Brandon, and the ref points to the spot. Angulo to take, and he sends the keeper the wrong way, burying it in the side netting on the right! It was hit with real venom! FC Goa have the lead, and that seems about right for now.

It's a goal and it comes out of absolutely nothing! A momentary lapse of concentration is enough, and Hugo Boumous draws his team back level! Boumous was surrounded by three Goa players, but the ball somehow ricochets past them and gives him the opportunity to unleash a low volley from the edge of the penalty area, which creeps past Dheeraj towards his far post!

What a chaotic end to the first half! First, FC Goa are denied a penalty after what looked like an illegitimate tackle on Edu Bedia, but in the replay it's evident that there was very little contact. Then Bartholomew Ogbeche almost puts Mumbai ahead with a headed attempt that is kept out wonderfully by Dheeraj! Mandar then takes out Princeton with a crunching tackle and leaves the Goa player on the deck, for which he picks up a yellow card. And in what is pretty much the last action of the half, Mourtada Fall clatters into Dheeraj on a corner, leaving the Goa goalkeeper crumpled in a heap inside the goal. Luckily, he's fine, and upon getting on his feet again, his goalkick puts an end to play.

SAVIOUR GAMA SCORES! What a goal from the diminutive left-back, he just keeps running and running, and the Mumbai defenders keep backing away, until he's in a wonderful position to shoot. His shot is low and hard and it rifles past Amrinder!

Seconds after going behind, Mumbai City FC are back on level terms! It's a wonderful ball in from Ahmed Jahouh on Mumbai's left wing, and it's delivered right onto Mourtada Fall's noggin. The Senegalese centre-back is completely unmarked, and he heads home from close range with ease to become the highest scoring defender in ISL history.

That's that for the first leg of this semi-final! There was a fair bit of excitement in both halves, as FC Goa twice went forward, only for Mumbai to level the score both times. Both sides cancelled each other's biggest attacking threats well enough. The game almost ended terribly for Mumbai City, as Mourtada Fall went in double footed with a crunching tackle, but the big centreback escapes without a red card and will still be available for the second leg. It's Princeton who was the victim of the challenge, and he was given a fair bit of treatment, before being replaced by Ishan Pandita. Edu Bedia was then shown a yellow in the dying embers of the match, in what was the last event of note.

On the whole, it was quite a close affair, with both teams doing really well to grind out a draw. Join us tomorrow as we bring you all the latest updates from the other semi-final fixture in which NorthEast United take on ATK Mohun Bagan! Until then, goodbye and goodnight!

So who's going to take this game by the horns? It's Goa who show early initiative, keeping the ball nicely and trying to widen the play. Le Fondre then goes on a blistering run into the penalty area, before being tackled. The ball ricochets into the feet of Boumous on the wing, who sends it right back into the Goa penalty area, where it's blasted over the goal by Ogbeche.

Bartholomew Ogbeche has been knocking on Goa's door all night, and he sends them yet another warning shot, heading a cross from Mandar slightly wide of goa. If they keep giving him chances like this, it won't be long before he scores.

Donachie heads out for a Mumbai corner from a set-piece, and it gives Mumbai another chance to test the aerial capabilities of Goa. The ball is just dreadful though, it's way, way overhit. Mumbai do appear to be on the ascendancy though, and Goa will want to tighten things up in double quick time if they have any shot of getting a good result in this first leg.

The game's lost a bit of its intensity after the two rapid-fire goals, and currently there are just half chances being traded between both teams. It's become a scrappy affair, but it does look more likely that Mumbai will score.

For a few minutes there, it really looked like we were in for a crazy, intense finish, but at the moment, this is playground football being played. Both teams have almost instantly devolved into scrappy passers, giving away the ball at the slightest hint of pressure. Maybe the introduction of someone like the energetic young Ishan Pandita is what's needed to breathe some life back into this contest.

As we enter the last five minutes of regulation play, the pace has picked up to a certain extent. It's become a bit more end-to-end, these teams might actually be on the lookout for a win. You could have fooled me with the last 20 minutes of play.

Preview: One of the most consistent teams in the history of the tournament, FC Goa will look to take a step closer to their maiden ISL title when they face table-toppers Mumbai City in the first leg of their semi-final fixture on Friday.

Goa have secured playoff qualification a record six times but they could never manage to lift the ISL trophy, having lost the finals on two occasions.

Come Friday, the Gaurs will look to put it past League Shield winners Mumbai City FC to inch closer to the dream of lifting their first-ever trophy.

Having qualified for the playoffs for the fourth-straight time, Goa are only behind Mumbai in terms of goals scored, alongside NorthEast United.

They have form backing them too, having been unbeaten in 13 games now — a feat no other side has managed in Hero ISL history.

Facing Mumbai will not be an easy task but coach Juan Ferrando hopes his players stick to his philosophy as they aim to go all the way.

"If we enjoy the game, we will have success," he said.

"Sometimes there is pressure because everybody wants to win but for me, it's important our players to want to play (our way). I am scared when my team is not playing football (our way) because it's difficult to help the team. But all our players want to participate and stick to our style."

However, they will have their task cut out with Ivan Gonzalez and Alberto Noguera missing out due to suspensions.

While Goa top the charts for most possession (58 per cent), Mumbai (57 per cent) are not too far behind. Dominating possession has worked for Lobera's side, who have netted a whopping 35 goals.

During the last meeting between the two sides, Ferrando had stated that the pressure was on Mumbai to win the League Winners Shield. And having achieved that target, Lobera will aim to prove a lot more to his former employers.

"I love when others speak about Mumbai City as a favourite team since they are thinking we are better than them," he said. "It's good for us. I love this pressure but we need to prove ourselves on the pitch."

Similar to Ferrando, Lobera too, wants his players to enjoy themselves rather than take pressure.

"It's a special game," he added.

"We need to be smart and ready to play 180 minutes and tomorrow is the first step. We are excited and I hope we enjoy (the challenge)."

Mumbai will be without Amey Ranawade (suspended) while Hugo Boumous returns after a four-match ban.