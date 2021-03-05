More Than A Game podcast: Which teams will reach ISL 2020-21 final and reactions to India men's football squad

In the latest episode of Firstpost's football Podcast — More Than A Game — we preview the ISL 2020-21 semi-finals which will decide the finalists for this season.

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 has finally entered its business end with four more matches to go before the final. The League Winners Shield champion Mumbai CIty FC face fourth-placed FC Goa in their two-legged semi-finals.

ATK Mohun Bagan who finished second in the league table would take on third-placed NorthEast United FC.

In the latest episode of Firstpost's football Podcast — More Than A Game — we preview the semi-finals which will decide the finalists for this season.

Firstpost's Anish Anand and Aadi Nair were the guests on the show.

Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan are seen as favourites in their respective ties but Goa and NorthEast United have been unbeaten in the last 13 and nine games respectively and have over the last few weeks that they can beat any team on a given day.

We discuss where the semi-finals would be won and lost and predict the eventual winners.

We also react to the 35-member probables list for the Indian Football Team that the head coach Igor Stimac recently announced for the back-to-back international friendlies against Oman and UAE. Stimac has announced 10 new faces in the squad which includes players like Bipin Singh, Akash Mishra, Ishan Pandita among others.