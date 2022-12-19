Lionel Messi was undoubtedly on top of the moon, but surprisingly also on top of the table after Argentina’s breathtaking FIFA World Cup victory over France in a thrilling match that went down the wire and was decided on penalties at the Lusail Stadium.

FIFA World Cup: Fixtures | Results | Points Table | Squads | Records

Messi’s teammate Nicolas Otamendi shared a video on Instagram which showed the star climbing on the top of the table and dancing in the dressing room. The Argentina squad was in an elated mood and erupted with joy.



The players were already dancing to the tune of Argentine music and having a drink before Messi entered the dressing room with the trophy.

Lautaro Martinez soon joined Messi on the top of the table. The players were also seen making a train and dancing and playing with a chunky doll that was kept on the table along with a bottle of beer on its lap.

After the match, Messi had said that he cannot wait to return to Argentina with the World Cup trophy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twitter Oficial: @Notamendi30 (@nicolasotamendi30)



“I knew God would bring this gift to me, I had the feeling that this World Cup was the one. It took so long, but here it is,” Messi said. “We suffered a lot, but we managed to do it. Can’t wait to be in Argentina to witness the insanity of this.”

Argentina won the World Cup after 36 years. Maradona last won the World Cup for Argentina in 1986.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.