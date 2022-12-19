Sports

Watch: How Argentina defeated France in the final to clinch FIFA World Cup title

FIFA World Cup final: Watch all the goals and the penalty shootout as Argentina beat France to clinch the trophy.

FP Sports December 19, 2022 09:09:15 IST
Watch: How Argentina defeated France in the final to clinch FIFA World Cup title

Argentina's Lionel Messi lifts the trophy after winning the FIFA World Cup final match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium. AP

Lionel Messi’s long wait for a FIFA World Cup title came to an end on Sunday as Argentina defeated France 4-2 in the penalty shootout after the final at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar ended 3-3 after normal time. The flurry of goals and the late comebacks made the summit clash probably the best final in the tournament’s 92-year history.

“It’s just crazy that it became a reality this way,” Messi said after the match. “I craved for this so much. I knew God would bring this gift to me. I had the feeling that this (World Cup) was the one.”

Read: Lionel Messi etches himself into footballing folklore as Argentina lift title

Messi scored two goals on the night and also converted his spot kick in the shootout while France star Kylian Mbappe scored the second hat-trick of a World Cup final to take the match into the shootout.

In the highly anticipated game, it was Messi who opened the scoring in the 23rd minute with a penalty that was awarded to Argentina after Ousmane Dembele tackled Angel Di Maria in the box from behind.

Argentina were 2-0 up by the 36th minute as Di Maria got his name on the scoresheet with a clinical finish after a counterattack.

France struggled to match Argentina’s intensity and just when it looked like it was over for them things started to turn around. Mbappe scored the first goal through a penalty in the 80th minute and got the equaliser a minute later with an outrageous finish.

In the 108th minute of the game which was in extra time, Messi pounced on a rebound to give Argentina the lead. But in the 118th minute, Mbappe equalised again. A goal from the spot kick as Gonzalo Montiel handled the ball in the box.

Eventually, the match went into a shootout where Aurelien Tchouameni and Kingsley Coman missed their kicks and Argentina won the World Cup trophy.

This was Argentina’s third World Cup title win. They had earlier won the tournament in 1978 and 1986.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: December 19, 2022 09:09:15 IST

TAGS:

also read

FIFA World Cup: Spain's exit to Morocco on penalties 'cruel', says Sergio Busquets
Football

FIFA World Cup: Spain's exit to Morocco on penalties 'cruel', says Sergio Busquets

Busquets, 34, would not be immediately drawn on whether he would continue playing international football.

Watch: FIFA World Cup win makes Morocco the 'pride' of Arab fans
Football

Watch: FIFA World Cup win makes Morocco the 'pride' of Arab fans

Saudis, Qataris and Egyptians joined Moroccans in the celebrations, waving their countries' flags in the traditional market as police gathered around the edge.

FIFA World Cup: Portugal too much to handle, acknowledges Switzerland manager Murat Yakin
Football

FIFA World Cup: Portugal too much to handle, acknowledges Switzerland manager Murat Yakin

Asked about his future, Switzerland coach Murat Yakin said it was not time for over-reactions after they exited the FIFA World Cup.