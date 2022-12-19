Watch: How Argentina defeated France in the final to clinch FIFA World Cup title
FIFA World Cup final: Watch all the goals and the penalty shootout as Argentina beat France to clinch the trophy.
Lionel Messi’s long wait for a FIFA World Cup title came to an end on Sunday as Argentina defeated France 4-2 in the penalty shootout after the final at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar ended 3-3 after normal time. The flurry of goals and the late comebacks made the summit clash probably the best final in the tournament’s 92-year history.
“It’s just crazy that it became a reality this way,” Messi said after the match. “I craved for this so much. I knew God would bring this gift to me. I had the feeling that this (World Cup) was the one.”
Messi scored two goals on the night and also converted his spot kick in the shootout while France star Kylian Mbappe scored the second hat-trick of a World Cup final to take the match into the shootout.
In the highly anticipated game, it was Messi who opened the scoring in the 23rd minute with a penalty that was awarded to Argentina after Ousmane Dembele tackled Angel Di Maria in the box from behind.
Argentina were 2-0 up by the 36th minute as Di Maria got his name on the scoresheet with a clinical finish after a counterattack.
France struggled to match Argentina’s intensity and just when it looked like it was over for them things started to turn around. Mbappe scored the first goal through a penalty in the 80th minute and got the equaliser a minute later with an outrageous finish.
In the 108th minute of the game which was in extra time, Messi pounced on a rebound to give Argentina the lead. But in the 118th minute, Mbappe equalised again. A goal from the spot kick as Gonzalo Montiel handled the ball in the box.
Eventually, the match went into a shootout where Aurelien Tchouameni and Kingsley Coman missed their kicks and Argentina won the World Cup trophy.
This was Argentina’s third World Cup title win. They had earlier won the tournament in 1978 and 1986.
