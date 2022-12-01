Japan face Spain and Costa Rica take on Germany on the last round of Group E games in FIFA World Cup 2022. Currently, Spain lead the table with four points followed by Japan and Costa Rica who both have three points. Germany are at the bottom with a single point.

FIFA World Cup: Fixtures | Results | Points Table | Squads | Records

Spain need a draw against Japan to qualify for the last 16 stage. They can qualify with a loss also if Costa Rica and Germany play a draw or Germany win. Spain will however need to have a better goal difference to progress as the second-placed team.

Japan will qualify with a win and be knocked out with a defeat, If they draw, they can only reach the last 16 if Costa Rica also draw against Germany.

Costa Rica will reach the last 16 with a win. They can also reach with a draw if Japan also lose. In case Japan draw vs Spain and Costa Rica do the same against Germany, then goal difference will decide between Japan and Costa Rica.

They cannot qualify with a defeat or if both matches end in a draw.

Germany must beat Costa Rica to have a chance of qualifying and that could still prove to be not enough.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching Japan vs Spain and Costa Rica vs Germany FIFA World Cup matches in India.

When is Japan vs Spain and Costa Rica vs Germany FIFA World Cup matches?

Japan vs Spain and Costa Rica vs Germany FIFA World Cup matches are scheduled to be played on 1 December (2 December in India).

What time is Japan vs Spain and Costa Rica vs Germany FIFA World Cup matches?

Both Japan vs Spain and Costa Rica vs Germany FIFA World Cup matches will kick off at 12.30 PM IST on Friday.

Where will Japan vs Spain and Costa Rica vs Germany FIFA World Cup matches be played in Qatar?

Japan vs Spain will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al-Rayyan which has a capacity of 45,416 fans.

Costa Rica vs Germany will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor which has a capacity of 60,000 fans.

Which TV channel will broadcast Japan vs Spain and Costa Rica vs Germany FIFA World Cup matches?

Japan vs Spain and Costa Rica vs Germany FIFA World Cup matches will be shown live on Sports18, Sports18 HD and MTV HD.

Which streaming app will show Japan vs Spain and Costa Rica vs Germany FIFA World Cup matches live?

Japan vs Spain and Costa Rica vs Germany FIFA World Cup matches will be live streamed on the JioCinema app. You can also follow the match live on firstpost.com.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.