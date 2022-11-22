LUSAIL – And so here at Lusail Stadium – a gold-clad mammoth bowl-shaped venue with a labour camp adjacent – it felt that this World Cup with all its controversies and problems shifted gear: a dot on the pitch, but a star in all his magnificent magnitude, Lionel Messi arrived at the global finals. With his first touch, he rolled the ball gently from the penalty spot past the Saudi Arabian goalkeeper and into the net. The match was ten minutes old.

And that’s what they had come to see, even, to an extent the Saudi fans, who with a rich football scene back home filled the stands in numbers, showing that they are among the most passionate fans in Asia. That’s the start that Argentina wanted, not the faux pas of four years ago when the Albiceleste drew with Iceland in their tournament curtain-raiser, the first chapter in the demise of an old and sluggish team.

Here, Argentina were dynamic and fresh – what they represented was a new Argentina in Messi’s twilight, a team that Lionel Scaloni had so expertly built. Messi ignited the tournament, but not in the manner that everyone expected, least of all himself. Instead, Saudi Arabia staged one of the all-time great World Cup upsets, one that ranked alongside Senegal defeating France in 2002 and the USA stunning England in 1950.

Hervé Renard, the Frenchman coaching the Green Falcons, stood often with his arms behind his back in his quintessential white shirt – he simply doesn’t go without it. After Messi’s opening goal Renard sipped from his water, but the Frenchman must have thought that the game was up already up.

Even so, Saudi Arabia were a lot more fun to watch than four years ago when they had little chance in Group A. Renard played an absurdly high, defensive line. It was a daring and almost mad strategy, but, at least, perhaps better than simply sitting back and struggling in their own box. Time and again, Argentina played it over the top. They were flagged offside ten times, with three goals disallowed.

Each and every time Messi touched the ball there was a crackle in the air, a sense of expectation, but the little wizard and his team failed to capitalize on their opportunities in the first half. It cost them dear. In a five-minute two-goal blitz, Saudi Arabia took the lead after the break and never looked back. Waleed Alshehri ran over to the Saudi fans and got to his knees in prayer!

For all the sports-washing accusations against Saudi Arabia – Messi is a tourism ambassador for the Kingdom, there was no better advertisement than these Green Falcons. Playing with zest and determination, they stood united, throwing themselves in front of every ball. On his goalline, Mohammed Al-Owais produced a masterful save.

Saudi Arabia’s lead shifted the focus from Messi. Star player Salem Aldawsari’s goal was an instant World Cup classic. A remarkable goal, it was more beautiful and significant than Saeed Al-Owairan’s dream slalom against Belgium at the 1994 World Cup.

The equation of the match had changed: could Saudi Arabia truly upstage and upset Messi and his vaunted Argentina, the South American champions, the winners of the ‘Finalissima’ and a top favourite in Qatar? The panic in the Argentina ranks was tangible; they were shellshocked. The Saudis, however, had been rewarded for their pressing.

And Messi? In the build-up to the tournament, this Argentina had been lauded because for the first time Messi was properly integrated into the collective. Argentina was no longer Messi-dependent. In the past, plan A had been to pass the ball to the number 10 and let him get on with it. Plan B was identical: pass the ball to the number 10 and let him get on with it. Scaloni’s Argentina were supposedly collective, so it was ironic that when it mattered against the Saudis the South Americans seemed to have no backup plan, except for…Messi. The Argentina of 2018 was back.

His freekick delivery sailed wide, and his header – not from a position unlike his Champions League goal in 2009 against Manchester United – was tame. In 2009, he was close to the peak of his powers. This Messi, 35, is a fading giant, intent on one last great hurray.

The Saudis forced him higher to get the ball higher up the pitch in less favourable areas. As a consequence, Messi’s influence was limited. At times in the second half, it seemed as if he was not on the field at all. In the end, The Saudis never had to hang on. Instead, it’s Argentina and Messi who must regroup to not depart Qatar prematurely.

