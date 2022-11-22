Saudi Arabia opened their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign in style as they came from behind to stun tournament-favourites Argentina 2-1 on Tuesday in the Group C opener at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Lionel Messi gave Argentina a 1-0 lead after netting in from the penalty spot in the 10th minute of the game but Saudi Arabia bounced back with two quick goals in the second half as Saleh Alshehri scored in the 48th minute, while few moments later in the 53rd minute, Al Dawsari displayed a brilliant piece of skill as he plucked the ball out of the sky near the left corner of the box, twisted and turned, before bending a shot into the far top corner to give Saudi Arabia a goal lead.

Despite numerous attempts to bounce back, Argentina failed to find the net in the second half and suffered a defeat in their opening game, which can also be dubbed as one of the major upsets in the history of the tournament.

The loss also ended Argentina’s 36-game unbeaten run.

Here’s how fans reacted to Argentina’s shocking loss:

This has to be greatest upset ever in fifa football history !!! Mighty Argentina defeated by Saudi Arabia 2-1 !

There 3rd win ever in world cup. Argentina 35 games undefeated record broken !!

Hope Messi come back strong !#ARGKSA#Argentina #ARGvsKSA #FIFAWorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/H8z1vy3Tzh — Soug (@sbg1936) November 22, 2022

