Argentina entered the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a 36-game unbeaten streak dating back to 2019 but as often is the case, statistics and reputation matter little in sport.

You need to rise to the occasion and Saudi Arabia trumped Argentina in that regard as Lionel Messi and Co began the campaign with a disastrous 2-1 loss. The usual criticism of Messi made the headlines and the prediction that Argentina once again look like a side not capable of living up to their billing dominated the narrative.

They had two tough group games left: against Mexico and Poland and not winning either could have spelled disaster.

Argentina turn a corner

But it was not to be. Argentina got their campaign back on track with a 2-0 win over Mexico. On a drowsy night at the Lusail Stadium, Messi provided the spark with an incredible goal from outside the box. The quality of the goal was enough to indicate that Argentina are back. Enzo Fernandez added the second.

Still, the quality of Argentina’s football was poor vs Mexico. In fact, both teams were sluggish and it was the spectacular goals that saved the night.

In that respect, coach Lionel Scaloni and Argentina will be delighted with the manner in which they thwarted the Poland challenge to reach the last-16 as Group C winners. Against Saudi Arabia and Mexico, Argentina were a pale shadow of their reputation; failing to create and take opportunities.

Against Poland, Argentina had cohesion, panache and conviction in their game. Scaloni’s side had 23 shots at goal, 12 of them on target. They scored just two but it could have been more had Messi converted a first half penalty.

Messi may not have scored but he was at the heart of Argentina’s attacking play and it seems like the South American giants have regained their mojo at the most crucial time, just ahead of the knockouts.

35y 159d – Lionel Messi is the oldest player on record (since 1966) to create 5+ chances and make 5+ dribbles in a World Cup match, with the previous oldest being Diego Maradona against Nigeria in 1994. Eternal. pic.twitter.com/92PgQre2mh — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 30, 2022

They face Australia in the Round of 16.

Delight for Poland, heartbreak for Mexico

Poland moved into the Round of 16 despite losing their last group fixture to Argentina. Mexico lost out despite defeating Saudi Arabia 2-1 on Wednesday.

Mexico paid the price for not playing to their potential as they failed to advance from the group stages for the first time in 28 years.

It was late drama in the final group games as Poland, who lost to Argentina, were only clinging onto the second spot courtesy a better disciplinary record than Mexico.

El Tri, leading Saudi Arabia 2-0, needed one more goal to send Poland packing. Instead, Salem Al Dawsari scored a consolation goal in stoppage time and dashed Mexico’s hopes.

“I’m the man responsible for the heartbreak we all share today. We take accountability for the failure during this World Cup. My contract ended when the referee sounded the final whistle. There is nothing more to do,” Mexico coach Gerardo Martino said after their campaign ended in a damp squib.

⏭️ #AUS #POL #ARG advance

ANOTHER Szczesny penalty save

Luis Chávez’s GOLAZO And so much more! Matchday 11 in less than 60 seconds ⏲️#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/WkDZTAoEZA — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 30, 2022

Poland’s run has been pretty lacklustre and they only secured a knockout spot thanks to their 2-0 win over Saudi Arabia. They next face defending champions France and unless there is a massive improvement, it might be end of the road for them.

Saudi Arabia impress

Saudi Arabia were expected to play the role of an also-ran in Group C but the Herve Renard-coached side had other ideas. Playing in a World Cup hosted in the Middle East, it was Saudi Arabia’s chance to make the world sit back and take notice of the Asian giants, and be rest assured they succeeded in doing so.

Beating Argentina in the opener, Saudi Arabia sent the footballing world into utter shock. Also, it wasn’t some against the run of play win. They were the better side on the day. Taking the game to Argentina with their high defence line.

Herve Renard’s speech to his team at halftime. Saudi Arabia scored 2 goals in less than 10 minutes into that second half to beat Argentina. Wow pic.twitter.com/aJz1tpmPId — Marco Messina (@IFTVMarco) November 25, 2022

To press high and dismantle the rhythm of their opponents was a well thought out strategy and it worked to perfection for Saudi Arabia as they ended with a group stage record of 12 yellow cards.

Both Argentina and Poland found it difficult to deal with Saudi Arabia’s intent to put the opposition under pressure. And if it wasn’t for a defensive mistake that allowed Poland’s Robert Lewandowski to score his first World Cup goal, and later secure a 2-0 win, the story could have been different.

A #FIFAWorldCup moment that will be remembered forever pic.twitter.com/ui32OfQNwH — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 30, 2022

Nonetheless, the class of 2022 will be remembered for long.

