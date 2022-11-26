Doha: On day six of the FIFA World Cup, no one moved into the last-16 but hosts Qatar became the first to be knocked out. They suffered a second straight defeat in the tournament.

In the late game, an uninspired England missed the chance to wrap up qualification following a 0-0 draw with the United States.

Hosts Qatar suffer early exit

Host nation Qatar are the FIRST team to get eliminated from the 2022 World Cup! 🇶🇦 pic.twitter.com/vCWK1a3vfi — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 25, 2022

Qatar lost 3-1 to Senegal and became the first team to be knocked out of this World Cup after the Netherlands and Ecuador drew 1-1 in the other Group A game.

Qatar became only the second home team to crash out in the group stage, after South Africa in 2010. They are the first hosts to lose two games in the group stage.

Goals from Boulaye Dia, Famara Diedhiou and Bamba Dieng were enough to give African champions Senegal the win.

In consolation, Mohammed Muntari scored Qatar’s only World Cup goal in a deeply disappointing debut on football’s biggest stage.

“We would like to say we’re very sorry to the supporters, to the country,” said Qatar defender Tarek Salman, who was a second-half substitute.

“We have made them feel bad about losing two games in a row in the World Cup.”

Iran leave it late to beat Wales

In the first game of the day, Iran scored twice deep into stoppage time to stun Wales 2-0 and breathe new life into a World Cup campaign which has been overshadowed by mass anti-government protests at home.

Iranian fan has shirt with name of Mahsa Amini removed by security at Iran v Wales game pic.twitter.com/8wstcZAqnQ — David Harding (@DM_Harding) November 25, 2022

Iranian players sang the national anthem prior to kick off, having opted to stay silent in their opener in an apparent gesture of support for the demonstrators.

3 – Wayne Hennessey is only the third goalkeeper ever to receive a red card at the World Cup, after Itumeleng Khune for South Africa v Uruguay in 2010 and Gianluca Pagliuca for Italy v Norway in 1994. Dismissed. pic.twitter.com/Tpdtc35i9t — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 25, 2022

Wales had goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey sent off in what was the first red card of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Iran made the most of man advantage by scoring in the eighth minute of injury time when substitute Rouzbeh Cheshmi smashed home.

They made sure of the win at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium when Ramin Rezaeian clipped in a second goal on the counter-attack.

Iran tossed coach Carlos Queiroz in the air after their late win against Wales ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nUbAe0RcRh — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 25, 2022

It led to emotional scenes as Iran’s players and staff, including their Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz, embraced on the pitch and took in the acclaim of their supporters.

Mehdi Taremi, the team’s star striker, paid tribute to Iran’s fans.

“Thank you to our supporters, they helped us all the time,” said Taremi, who was cut down by Wayne Hennessey when the goalkeeper came haring out of his goal.

“We need those supporters to support us like always,” added Taremi, whose side will reach the last-16 if they win a politically charged clash with the United States.

Cody Gakpo scores again for Netherlands

Cody Gakpo was on the scoresheet for the second game running and had put Netherlands ahead but Ecuador levelled through captain Enner Valencia’s tournament-leading third goal.

Louis van Gaal’s Netherlands, who now have four points, will qualify for the last-16 with a draw against Qatar in their final match.

Senegal, on the other hand, must beat Ecuador to advance to the knockout phase.

England unable to beat USA. Again

After thumping Iran 6-2 in their opener, England lacked the creativity and spark to break down the USA team. The limp 0-0 display resulted in jeers at full-time.

England, like Netherlands, would have been guaranteed to advance from Group B with a victory, but rarely troubled a determined US team.

“A draw isn’t the end of the world for us, it puts us in a great position in the group,” England captain Harry Kane said.

“After our first performance people thought we were just going to landslide every team we play, but it’s not the case.”

As scenarios go, England only need to avoid a four-goal defeat by neighbours Wales to advance and know a victory will send them through as group winners.

Neymar to miss one game

Brazil camp announced that Neymar would miss the side’s next game against Switzerland after he suffered ankle ligament damage in their 2-0 win against Serbia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NJ 🇧🇷 (@neymarjr)

“Today is one of the most difficult moments of my career… and again in a World Cup,” Neymar wrote on Instagram.

“I have an injury yes, it’s annoying, it’s going to hurt but I’m sure I’ll have the chance to come back because I’m going to do my best to help my country, my team-mates and myself.”

Meanwhile, Globo Esporte reported Neymar might be sidelined for Brazil’s final group game against Cameroon as well.

