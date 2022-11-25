Doha: Brazil’s winner arrived in the 73rd minute and how: with flicks, more flicks, a twist and supreme acrobatics, all executed at speed and with precision. It was a superlative, almost unreal goal, a work of the highest art and a tribute to the rich tradition of Brazilian football.

After all the hurrying and harrying by the Serbians and the football in redux that they played, a reactionary game, Richarlison and Brazil had responded in style. It was a PlayStation goal or the sort of strike featured in an airport ad. Above all, it was a reminder of how good Brazil can be.

Soon after Richarlison’s second goal, coach Tite substituted Lucas Paqueta for Fred to reinforce his midfield, a moment that summed up one of the greatest conundrums for the Brazil coach in the last four years: his quest for balance.

After all, it was déja vu for Tite: Serbia and a massed defense that with all its robustness and staunchness posed a singular question of the coach and his Brazil, one they had faced at the World Cup in Russia: how will you play against deep-lying defenses? It worried Tite and it did on Thursday as well at the colossal, gold-clad Lusail Stadium. Inside, the supporters transformed the venue into a sea of shimmering gold shirts.

Tite had his reply and it was a surprising one – he fielded Paqueta in midfield and not the more defensive-minded Fred, leaving Casemiro as the sole defensive midfielder to shield the backline against a formidable opponent. It was a choice for progressive football, for the front foot. The Brazil coach picked five attacking players.

Yet, he might have been reluctant. Four years ago in Kazan, the graveyard of the great, Belgium eliminated Brazil in a quarter-final for the ages, because, in part, Brazil’s midfield had been too exposed. It was a traumatic experience for Tite and his backroom staff.

To address the imbalance, Tite strengthened his formation with a second defensive midfielder but Brazil never rekindled the same fluency. In truth, Tite was playing out the match against Belgium over and over. It was as if every opponent Brazil faced was somehow, one way or the other, Belgium in disguise.

The Brazilians breezed through the World Cup qualifiers and came into the tournament in red-hot form, unbeaten in fifteen matches, but Serbia represented the ultimate test: a dodged European opponent with enough class to hold Brazil, at least for an hour.

With ten behind the line of the ball, the Serbians often clutched and grabbed and then chased the Brazilians. The game got so physical that at one point Neymar had to stop and put his shirt back. It was perhaps the test Brazil needed after last playing European opponents in 2019.

In the first half, the five-time world champions laboured. Brazil were picking away at Serbia all too slowly. It was anti-climactic, but perhaps that, with the benefit of hindsight, was to miss the point: Brazil were probing and poking, pulling and dragging the Serbians out of position. Who after all can mark Raphinha, Neymar, Vinicius Jr. and Richarlison all the time?

Brazil exploded after the break, first with Richarlison’s brace, his second goal an early contender for goal of the tournament, and then running riot in a dazzling show by the front four and assorted substitutes – Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Anthony and Rodrygo. They were frightening, devastating and joyous. Brazil had 24 attempts and the Serbian were hanging on for dear life.

The victory was not simply emphatic, but almost regal, the yellow shirts overwhelming the overworked Serbian defence. This was Brazil at its very best, the Brazil everyone longed for. It was also vindication of Tite’s courage in preferring Paqueta over Fred. That choice proved pivotal because in the second half Paqueta adjusted his position and allowed Brazil greater fluency.

It was the perfect evening for the South Americans, but for Neymar’s injury: a sprained ankle. The Brazilian talisman was in tears, perhaps fearing or suspecting that his tournament would be over, even though Brazil’s team doctor and Tite offered reassuring words about the gravity of Neymar’s injury.

He remains the lodestar of the team, even if he is no longer the center of gravity. Brazil have moved away from Neymar-dependency with the emergence of Vinicius Jr. and other young stars. However, can Brazil win the tournament without Neymar? That’s an altogether different problem and one that Tite could need to address in the next few days.

