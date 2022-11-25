Doha: At one point, Richarlison was reduced to tears in fears that he might miss the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He came off with a calf injury playing for Tottenham Hotspur in an English Premier League game against his former club Everton in mid-October.

“Four weeks ago I was crying, doubting whether I would come. The day I went for tests was one of the slowest of my life because I was there on the stretcher, waiting to get the results,” he said on Thursday.

“The doctors were going past and I was just nervously waiting. It was worth all the effort I put in to my recovery. Three sessions a day. I was determined to come to the World Cup.”

It was all well worth the effort as Richarlison scored a second half brace for Brazil in their 2-0 win over Serbia at the Lusail Stadium.

He opened the scoring just after the hour mark, tapping home a rebound into the net after a Vinicius Jr. shot had been saved.

But he saved the best for the 73rd minute. He received the ball from Vinicius Jr, controlled the ball with a touch and then unleashed a sensational scissor kick to beat the defender and leave no chance for the goalkeeper.

“It is a boyhood dream come true,” the striker told Brazilian broadcaster TV Globo after the Group G fixture that got Brazil up and going in quest for a sixth title.

“We played well, especially in the second half when our opponents started to tire and we took advantage of that.”

Asked about the stunning strike, his 19th in 39 appearances for the Selecao, Richarlison said he had been practicing scoring in such fashion during the pre-tournament training camp.

“I scored a similar one in training when we were in Italy and today I had the opportunity to hit one on the volley and it came off,” he remarked.

“I said during the week that it was difficult to break through their block.

“I am used to playing in games like that in England, where teams tend to sit back, so I knew if I got the opportunity I needed to take it.”

