The 22nd FIFA World Cup gets underway in Qatar on 20 November when the hosts take on Ecuador. It is the first World Cup in the Arab world and the second in Asia after Japan and South Korea co-hosted the 2002 edition. It is going to be the last with a 32-team field; it will increase to 48 teams for the 2026 tournament in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Qatar are the only team making their debut – coming in as hosts. Italy were the last hosts to debut in 1934. The Netherlands, Ecuador, Ghana, Cameroon and the United States have qualified after missing the tournament in 2018. Canada have returned after 36 years, their only prior appearance being in 1986.

On the other end of the spectrum, four-time world champions Italy failed to qualify for a second straight World Cup for the first time in their history, losing in the qualification play-off semi-finals. They’re the only former champions that have failed to qualify.

Ghana, ranked 61st, are the lowest ranked team to qualify.

We take a look at all 32 teams that have qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and what legacy they bring with themselves.

(Click here to open the interactive in a new window)

