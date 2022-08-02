Check out India's full schedule for Day 5 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Also check out all the events, streaming updates, timings in IST.

India won three medals on Monday and stretched their medal tally to nine. They will be adding to it for sure on Tuesday as PV Sindhu and CO take on Malaysia in the badminton mixed team final.

Indian men's table tennis team will face Singapore in the gold medal match while the women's lawn bowl teams will compete against South Africa in the final.

The India women’s lawn bowls team on Monday ensured a historic first medal, beating New Zealand 16-13 in the semi-finals of the women’s fours event.

The women’s hockey team will take on hosts England in their pool match. Manpreet Singh’s India were held to a 4-4 draw by England in the men’s encounter on Monday, and the Indian women would hope to do one better than that with a win.

Commonwealth Games: India schedule, Results, Medals tally

Also in action will be Saurav Ghoshal in the men’s singles squash competition semi-finals later in the evening.

Another athlete who could catch the eye of many is boxer Rohit Tokas, who will be taking part in the men’s welterweight round of 16 competition in the evening, towards the end of the day.

Swimmers Srihari Nataraj (men’s 200m backstroke) and Kushagra Rawat (150m freestyle) will be in action in heats as well.

Commonwealth Games: Watch | Top 5 India moments from CWG Day 4

Let’s take a look at the detailed CWG 2022 day five schedule:

Swimming:

Men

200m backstroke - heat 2 Srihari Natraj (3.04 pm)

1500m freestyle - heat 1 - Advait Page (4.10 pm)

1500m freestyle - heat 2 - Kushagra Rawat (4.28 pm)

Artistic Gymnastics:

Men

Vault final - Satyajit Mondal - 5.30 pm

Parallel Bars finals - Saif Sadak Tamboli (6.35 pm)

Boxing:

63.5kg-67 kg (welterweight) - round of 16 - Rohit Tokas (11.45 pm)

Lawn Bowl:

Women

Fours Gold medal match - (4.15 PM)

Pair Round 1 - (1 PM)

Triples Round 1 - (1 PM)

Men

Singles round 1 - (4.15 pm)

Four round 1 - (8.45 pm)

Triples round 2 - (8.45 pm)

Hockey:

Women's Pool A - India versus England - (06.30 pm)

Athletics:

Men

Long Jump qualifying round - M Sreeshankar, Muhammad Anees Yahiya - (2.30 pm)

High jump qualifying round - Tejaswini Shakar - 12.03 am (Wednesday)

Women

Discus throw final - Seema Punia, Navjeet Kaur Dhillon - 12.52 am (Wednesday)

Squash:

Women's singles plate semi-finals - Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla - 8.30 pm

Men's singles semi-final - Saurav Ghosal 9.15 pm

Weightlifting:

Women 76kg - Punam Yadav (2 pm)

87 kg - Usha Bannaur NK - (11 pm)

Men's 96 kg - Vikas Thakur - (06.30 pm).

Badminton:

Mixed team finals vs Malaysia (10 pm)

Table tennis:

Men's team gold medal match vs Singapore (6 pm)

Streaming details: The Commonwealth Games 2022 will be telecast live on Sony Ten Sports Network channels and DD Sports. The Games will also be streamed live on the SonyLiv app.

With inputs from PTI

Click here for our complete coverage of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.