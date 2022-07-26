Commonwealth Games Results: India's results from the 22nd CWG in Birmingham with scores updated as and when events conclude.

The 22nd Commonwealth Games will take place from 28 July to 8 August in Birmingham. The multi-sport event is catered towards the 54 nations and 18 territories that comprise the Commonwealth. This is the third time England are hosting a Commonwealth Games event with previous being London (1934) and Manchester (2002).

Track : India's schedule at 2022 Commonwealth Games

There are 20 sports on offer at the 2022 Commonwealth Games with Women's Cricket, 3 X 3 basketball and mixed synchronised diving the new inclusions with shooting and archery the chief sports being dropped. Esports is a demonstration event at the Games with a potential medal on offer in the future.

India's 215-member contingent - 111 men and 104 women - are going to compete in 16 sports. The only sports where India don't have any representation are: 3x3 basketball, beach volleyball, netball and rugby sevens.

India's Day 1 (29 July) results:

Lawn Bowl

Table Tennis

Women's Team event Qualifying Round 1

Men's Team event Qualifying Round 1

Aquatics

Cricket

India vs Australia

Triathlon

Boxing

Squash

Badminton

Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 1 - India vs Pakistan

Hockey

India vs Ghana (women's)

(Note: Events are subject to change and results will be updated when the event concludes and are made official)

