Commonwealth Games: Results of Indian athletes and sportspersons in Birmingham
Commonwealth Games Results: India's results from the 22nd CWG in Birmingham with scores updated as and when events conclude.
The 22nd Commonwealth Games will take place from 28 July to 8 August in Birmingham. The multi-sport event is catered towards the 54 nations and 18 territories that comprise the Commonwealth. This is the third time England are hosting a Commonwealth Games event with previous being London (1934) and Manchester (2002).
Track : India's schedule at 2022 Commonwealth Games
There are 20 sports on offer at the 2022 Commonwealth Games with Women's Cricket, 3 X 3 basketball and mixed synchronised diving the new inclusions with shooting and archery the chief sports being dropped. Esports is a demonstration event at the Games with a potential medal on offer in the future.
India's 215-member contingent - 111 men and 104 women - are going to compete in 16 sports. The only sports where India don't have any representation are: 3x3 basketball, beach volleyball, netball and rugby sevens.
India's Day 1 (29 July) results:
Lawn Bowl
Table Tennis
Women's Team event Qualifying Round 1
Men's Team event Qualifying Round 1
Aquatics
Cricket
India vs Australia
Triathlon
Boxing
Squash
Badminton
Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 1 - India vs Pakistan
Hockey
India vs Ghana (women's)
(Note: Events are subject to change and results will be updated when the event concludes and are made official)
