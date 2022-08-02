India took their medal tally to nine from six on Day 4 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games with Shushila Devi Likmabam and Vijay Kumar Yadav winnings judo medals, while Harjinder Kaur bagged another weightlifting medal for the nation.

Three more medals were assured in different sports including lawn bowls, badminton and table tennis.

In judo, the 2104 silver medallist, Shushila lost in the final of the 48kg final to South Africa's Michaela Whitebooi to clinch silver. After an intense battle, the Indian judoka lost the summit clash in sudden death by just one point.

She had earlier assured India of a medal in the event by progressing to the women's 48kg final after beating Priscilla Morand of Mauritius.

Yadav won the bronze medal against Petros Christodoulides of Cyprus in the men's 60kg repechage round after finishing the match in eight seconds by an Ippon. He had advanced to the bronze medal match with a win by 'waza ari' over Scotland's Dylon Munro.

A 'waza-ari' is awarded after a player drops his opponent with control and accuracy, but not to the extent of an ippon.

The 26-year-old Yadav had lost to Australia's Joshua Katz in the quarter-finals but bounced back in the repechage.

Bronze in weightlifting

The seventh medal for India in weightlifting came from Harjinder Kaur who won bronze in the women’s 71kg event. Harjinder won the medal with a total lift of 212 kg (93kg in snatch + 119 kg in clean and jerk).

#CommonwealthGames | Failure of Joy Ogbonne Eze to lift 125kg in her three attempts meant she went out of the medal run and opened the bronze medal shot for Harjinder.https://t.co/yw2psvRNsr — Firstpost Sports (@FirstpostSports) August 1, 2022

Harjinder looked set for a fourth-place finish but an injury to a medal contender propelled her into the bronze position. Nigeria's Joy Ogbonne Eze was in silver medal position after the snatch round but faltered in all her three clean and jerk attempts.

Historic medal in lawn bowls

Earlier in the day, a historic medal was assured after the Indian women's fours team stormed into the gold medal match after beating New Zealand in the semi-finals. This is the first time India are assured of a medal in lawn bowls in CWG.

Creates History at @birminghamcg22 India's #LawnBowl Women's Four team creates history by becoming the 1st Indian Team to reach the Finals of #CommonwealthGames India 16- 13 New Zealand (SF) They will now take on South Africa in the Finals on 2nd Aug#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/tu64FSoi8R — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 1, 2022

Indian team clinched the semi-finals against New Zealand 16-13 after trailing 1-6 at one stage. They will play South Africa in the final on Day 5.

Medal assured in table tennis and badminton

Sharath Kamal defeated world number 15 Aruna Quadri as defending champions India beat Nigeria 3-0 to make another final at the Commonwealth Games.

G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai won the opening doubles match against Olajide Omotayo and Abiodun Bode after which the 40-year-old Sharath defeated Quadri in the singles match to give India a 2-0 lead.

Later, India's highest-ranked player Sathiyan beat Omotayo to complete a 3-0 victory for India. The final scoreline was 11-9, 7-11, 11-8, 15-13 in favour of the Indian team.

#CommonwealthGames2022 India men's table tennis team ENSURES ANOTHER MEDAL! beats Nigeria in semifinal 3-0 to reach final G Sathiyan beats Olajide Omotayo 3-1 in the 3rd tie to seal the win for India! GOLD MEDAL MATCH: India vs Singaporehttps://t.co/PebF07UYAW pic.twitter.com/QoyhuVdqyE — Firstpost Sports (@FirstpostSports) August 1, 2022

In badminton, India blanked Singapore 3-0 to enter the mixed team final. The men's pair of Satwiksairaj Reddy and Chirag Shetty gave India the lead with a 21-11, 21-12 win over Yong Kai Terry Hee and Andu Jun Kian Kwek.

PV Sindhu defeated 19th-ranked Jia Min Yeo 21-11, 21-12 to extend India's lead to 2-0. In the third match, Lakshya Sen defeated world champion Loh Kean Yew 21-18, 21-15 to propel India into the final. They will face Malaysia in the final.

Boxing

Ace boxer Amit Panghal began his campaign with a solid win in the men's flyweight (51kg) round of 16 contest to reach the quarter-finals.

Panghal, a world championship silver medallist, beat Namri Berri of Vanuatu via a unanimous verdict.

Featherweight boxer Mohammad Hussamudin also advanced to the quarter-finals with a 5-0 win over Mohammad Salim Hossain of Bangladesh in the round of 16.

Light heavyweight boxer Ashish Kumar (80kg) reached the last eight with a 5-0 unanimous decision win over Travis Tapatuetoa of Niue.

Hockey

Indian men's hockey team played out a thrilling 4-4 draw against England after the opposition made a stunning comeback in the final quarter of the match on Monday.

India took a solid 4-1 lead in the match with Mandeep Singh (13', 22') scoring a brace and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (3') and Harmanpreet Singh (46') scoring a goal each as well. But with Nicholas Bandurak (47', 53') scoring a brace, and Liam Ansell (42’) and Phillip Roper (50') scored a goal each, England managed to hold on India and earned a point from the match to maintain their top position in Pool B table.

Swimming

Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj finished a creditable fifth in the men's 50m backstroke event, while Sajan Prakash's campaign ended after he failed to make it to the finals of men's 100m butterfly.

Srihari clocked 25.23s in the final at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre.

The Bengaluru swimmer had finished seventh in the 100m backstroke finals on Sunday. Nataraj still has one more event left, the 200m backstroke.

Prakash, on the other hand, couldn't capitalise on a second chance at making the final of the 100m butterfly as he finished last in the 16-swimmer semifinals with a time of 54.24s.

The Kerala swimmer had been knocked out of the event after finishing seventh in his heat and 19th overall. However, three swimmers including a reserve withdrew from the final which gave Prakash a second shot at making the final eight.

Para swimmers Suyash Narayan Jadhav (31.30s) and Niranjan Mukundan (32.55s) finished fifth and seventh respectively in the men's 50m freestyle S7 final.

In Squash, Saurav Ghosal made it through to the Men's Singles semi-finals with a classy victory in four games over Scot Greg Lobban in the quarter-finals. Ghosal soldiered on with a favourable 11-5, 8-11, 11-7 and 11-3 result.

