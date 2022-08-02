Commonwealth Games Day 5 LIVE: India eye gold in lawn bowls; badminton, TT teams to play in final

CWG Day 5 India LIVE Updates: India will look to continue the medal rush on Day 5 of 2022 CWG. Three medals are already guaranteed, however, the athletes will hope to guarantee gold in their respective events.

Auto refresh feeds

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Day 5 India action from the 2022 Commonwealth Games. India have so far won nine medals including three gold. Stay tuned for more updates...

CWG Day 5 India LIVE Updates: India will look to continue the medal rush on Day 5 of 2022 CWG. Three medals are already guaranteed, however, the athletes will hope to guarantee gold in their respective events. The women's fours team will be playing in the final of the lawn bowls event, while the mixed badminton team takes on Malaysia in the gold medal match. The men's table tennis team will also be in action in the final against Singapore.

CWG Day 5 India LIVE Updates: Three medals were won by India on Monday. Two came in judo as Shushila Devi and Vijay Kumar won silver and bronze respectively. Harjinder Kaur won bronze in weightlifting. Click here for the full Day 4 report.

Our weightlifting contingent has performed exceptionally well at the Birmingham CWG. Continuing this, Harjinder Kaur wins a Bronze medal. Congratulations to her for this special accomplishment. Best wishes to her for her future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/0dPzgkWT3y

CWG Day 5 India LIVE Updates: India will look to continue the medal rush on Day 5 of 2022 CWG. Three medals are already guaranteed, however, the athletes will hope to guarantee gold in their respective events. The women's fours team will be playing in the final of the lawn bowls event, while the mixed badminton team takes on Malaysia in the gold medal match. The men's table tennis team will also be in action in the final against Singapore.

Click here to check out India's full day 5 schedule

Day 5 preview: Big day for India at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. They currently have nine medals with three gold but three more gold could be added today. Three Indian teams are in the final of their respective events.

First, it will be the women's fours lawn bowls team. They defeated New Zealand in the semi-finals to secure a historic medal for India, a first in the event at CWG. They will face South Africa in the final. The Indian mixed badminton team will play Malaysia in the gold medal match. They defeated Singapore in the final.

The Indian men's table tennis team will be up against Singapore in the final. They defeated Nigeria in the men's semi-finals.

Commonwealth Games: India schedule, Results, Medals tally

The athletics action will also begin for India with Murali Sreeshankar and Muhammad Anees Yahiya taking part in long jump qualifying. Tejaswin Shankar will take part in high jump qualifying.

Streaming details: The Commonwealth Games 2022 will be broadcast live in India on Sony Ten Sports Network channels and DD Sports. The Games will also be streamed live on the SonyLiv app.

Click here for our complete coverage of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.