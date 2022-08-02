Sports

Commonwealth Games: Watch | Top 5 India moments from CWG Day 4 as medal tally rises to nine

It was another memorable day for India at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Monday as they clinched three more medals to take their tally to nine. We take a look at the top five moments.

FP Sports August 02, 2022 10:07:58 IST
India's lawn bowls women's four team created history by assuring first medal in the sport at CWG. Image: SAI

Silver for Shushila 

Indian judoka Shushila Devi won the silver medal in the women -48kg category, her second in CWG history.

The 2104 silver medallist, Shushila clinched silver after losing in the final to South Africa's Michaela Whitebooi. The Indian judoka lost the summit clash in sudden death by just one point.

Commonwealth Games Day 4 wrap: India’s medal tally rises to nine

Bronze for judoka Vijay

Besides Sushila, Vijay Kumar also won a bronze in the men's 60kg division to give India a second medal in Judo on the day. These were India's first medals outside the seven medals in weightlifting that they have won so far at the Birmingham 2022 CWG, including three gold.

The third medal of the day came in weightlifting as Harjinder Kaur fought back in the clean and jerk category to win the bronze medal in the women's 71kg category.

Indian lawn bowls team gets emotional after making history

Indian women's fours team comprising Lovely Choubey, Pinky, Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Rani Tirkey created history in lawn bowls as they assured themselves of a first-ever medal in the discipline at the Games, by storming through to the gold medal match against South Africa on Tuesday, beating New Zealand 16-13 in the semi-finals.

The emotional celebration after the semi-finals win highlighted what a medal in the event meant to the players and the nation.

Commonwealth Games: India scheduleResultsMedals tally

Sharath Kamal wildly celebrates beating higher-ranked Aruna Quadri

The Indian men's table tennis team, defending champions, thrillingly defeated Nigeria 3-0 in the semi-final to book their berth in the final. The highlight of the tie was the 40-year-old Sharath Kamal's win over world number 15 Aruna Quadri.

Lakshay Sen downs world champion Loh Kean Yew

The Indian badminton mixed team unit comprising the likes of PV Sindhu, Srikanth Kidambi, Lakshay Sen and Chirag Shetty and Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy also assured themselves of a medal after storming through to the finals with a 3-0 sweep of Singapore in the semi-finals.

The doubles duo of Chirag and Satwik began the rout, with Sindhu making it 2-0 before Lakshay Sen swapped world champion Loh Kean Yew in straight games.

With ANI inputs

Click here to follow our complete coverage of the 2022 CWG

Updated Date: August 02, 2022 10:07:58 IST

