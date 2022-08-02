It was another memorable day for India at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Monday as they clinched three more medals to take their tally to nine. We take a look at the top five moments.

It was another memorable day for India at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Monday as they clinched three more medals to take their tally to nine. We take a look at the top five moments.

Silver for Shushila

Indian judoka Shushila Devi won the silver medal in the women -48kg category, her second in CWG history.

The 2104 silver medallist, Shushila clinched silver after losing in the final to South Africa's Michaela Whitebooi. The Indian judoka lost the summit clash in sudden death by just one point.

Bronze for judoka Vijay

Besides Sushila, Vijay Kumar also won a bronze in the men's 60kg division to give India a second medal in Judo on the day. These were India's first medals outside the seven medals in weightlifting that they have won so far at the Birmingham 2022 CWG, including three gold.

The third medal of the day came in weightlifting as Harjinder Kaur fought back in the clean and jerk category to win the bronze medal in the women's 71kg category.

Indian lawn bowls team gets emotional after making history

Indian women's fours team comprising Lovely Choubey, Pinky, Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Rani Tirkey created history in lawn bowls as they assured themselves of a first-ever medal in the discipline at the Games, by storming through to the gold medal match against South Africa on Tuesday, beating New Zealand 16-13 in the semi-finals.

The emotional celebration after the semi-finals win highlighted what a medal in the event meant to the players and the nation.

Just in: India confirms another medal as Women Fours Lawn bowls team enter the final after beating NZ 16-13 in a thrilling semifinal. #Birmingham22 pic.twitter.com/9Otjyw9kpR — Bhavya Chand (@bhavya_journo) August 1, 2022

Sharath Kamal wildly celebrates beating higher-ranked Aruna Quadri

The Indian men's table tennis team, defending champions, thrillingly defeated Nigeria 3-0 in the semi-final to book their berth in the final. The highlight of the tie was the 40-year-old Sharath Kamal's win over world number 15 Aruna Quadri.

@sharathkamal1 what a win sir! Your reaction tells everything .

How much u want the gold medal India just 1 win away to reach finals and defend there gold medal in men’s team table tennis .#TableTennis #CommonwealthGames #SharathKamal pic.twitter.com/SbWedGau0J — Soug (@sbg1936) August 1, 2022

Lakshay Sen downs world champion Loh Kean Yew

The Indian badminton mixed team unit comprising the likes of PV Sindhu, Srikanth Kidambi, Lakshay Sen and Chirag Shetty and Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy also assured themselves of a medal after storming through to the finals with a 3-0 sweep of Singapore in the semi-finals.

The doubles duo of Chirag and Satwik began the rout, with Sindhu making it 2-0 before Lakshay Sen swapped world champion Loh Kean Yew in straight games.

#TeamIndia-Badminton storms into final of the Commonwealth Games #Birmingham2022 And...that's how we did it Team India member @AakarshiK pic.twitter.com/RdGZcQQx66 — Divesh Bhal (@diveshbhal) August 1, 2022

With ANI inputs

