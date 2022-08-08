India finish the 2022 Commonwealth Games with 22 golds, 16 silvers and 23 bronzes for a combined 61 medals.

Birmingham: India brought curtains down on their 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham with four more golds, a silver and a bronze medal as Achanta Sharath Kamal, PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen grabbed the attention on Monday. That ensured India finish fourth in the medals tally with 22 golds, 15 silvers and 23 bronzes.

The only blip on a day of euphoria came from the men's hockey team who were thrashed 7-0 by Australia to come away with a silver medal.

Sharath Kamal, 40, but who is counting?

Filled with gratitude and happiness on another Commonwealth Games, and also my best one. Having won a Gold Medal in the team event, followed it with a Silver Medal in the Men's Doubles, Gold Medal in the Mixed Doubles and finally a Gold Medal in the Singles. pic.twitter.com/Gf6qDyU3LN — Sharath Kamal OLY (@sharathkamal1) August 8, 2022

(3/n) I would like to thank my family, friends and supporters who have showed such faith in me and showered me with their love, blessings and wishes. Thank you to my team for being here with me, running things smoothly despite the time constraints and stress. — Sharath Kamal OLY (@sharathkamal1) August 8, 2022

The saying goes 'age is just a number' and Sharath Kamal is a perfect example of it. The 40-year-old capped his best ever performance at the Commonwealth Games by winning the men's singles gold.

By beating a much younger Liam Pitchford 11-13, 11-7, 11-2, 11-6, 11-8, Sharath added to his two golds in men's team and mixed doubles event. To highlight his longevity, Kamal's last singles gold came back in 2006.

With this gold medal, he increased his tally to a staggering 13 medals across five CWG appearances.

In the bronze medal match earlier, Sathiyan G came through a thriller to beat England's Paul Drinkhall.

This was Sathiyan's maiden Commonwealth Games singles medal after beating home-favourite Drinkhall 4-3 in front of a packed crowd.

The Indian thus avenged his men's doubles final loss against the same opponent by winning 11-9 11-3 11-5 8-11 9-11 10-12 and 11-9.

The bronze was Sathiyan's sixth overall medal at the CWG since Gold Coast 2018.

Gold, gold for Sindhu, Sen

A gold medal at a Commonwealth Games became the missing piece to the ever-updating PV Sindhu trophy cabinet.

World No 7 Sindhu outplayed her 13th ranked opponent Michelle Li of Canada 21-15 , 21-13.

"I had been waiting for this gold for a long time and finally I have got it. I am super happy. Thanks to the crowd, they made me win today," said Sindhu after collecting her third Commonwealth Games women's singles medal and fifth overall.

Later, young gun Lakshya Sen came from behind to end Ng Tze Yong's giant-killing run in the competition. The 20-year-old defeated the Malaysian 19-21, 21-9, 21-16.

Yong thwarted Sen's resistance late in the first game to take the opener. But by the middle of the second game, he seemed to run out of gas as Sen started to grow in momentum and confidence. The Indian won 12 straight points to level the contest.

In the third, Sen denied the Malaysian any chance of a comeback by converting his first match point opportunity.

In the men's doubles final, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy won India's third gold medal in badminton by beating England's Ben Lane and Sean Mendy 21-15, 21-13.

With that, India's badminton accounted for three gold medals, one silver and two bronze medals from CWG 2022. The other medals came via: silver for mixed team, bronze medals for Kidambi Srikanth in men's singles and Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand in women's doubles.

Silver for India men's hockey team. Again

The gold continues to evade the Indian men's hockey team at the Commonwealth Games. They faced Australia once again in the final and were once again thrashed. After being walloped 8-0 and 4-0 in 2010 and 2014 finals, India lost 7-0 today as Australia bagged the gold medal for a seventh straight edition.

It was a far cry from what was expected in a gold medal clash as a dominant Australia pumped in five goals in the first half to take the game away from India.

The only positive on a dreadful day came courtesy a strong individual performance from PR Sreejesh who saved multiple shots to keep the deficit down.

