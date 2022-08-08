The gold is also Lakshya's second major singles medal on the global stage after his bronze at the World Championships in December last year.

Star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen proved his mettle once again as he bounced back after losing the first game to beat Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong 19-21, 21-9, 21-16 to clinch gold in men’s singles at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Monday. Notably, Sen was competing in his maiden CWG, but it didn’t hinder his confidence as the 20-year-old finished on top of podium.

The gold is also Lakshya's second major singles medal on the global stage after his bronze at the World Championships in December last year.

Also, with the win on Monday, world number 10 Lakshya Sen extended his head-to-head record to 3-0 against Yong, who stunned Kidambi Srikanth in his semi-final fixture at the CWG 2022.

Meanwhile, Sen’s medal additionally helped take India's gold medal tally to 20. The nation is now at the fourth spot on the CWG 2022 medal table with total 57 medals in their kitty.

Earlier on Sunday, Sen registered a hard-fought 21-10, 18-21, 21-18 victory against 87-ranked Jia Heng Teh of Singapore in the semi-final clash of the CWG 2022.

Sen got off to a good start as he won the first game 21-10 taking early control, and moved his opponent around to win six points in a row at one juncture to win the first game.

The Singapore shuttler came back strongly in the second game and won seven points in a row to take lead. He had a seven-point lead at one time before Sen managed to close the gap but Teh won three points in a row to win the game and level scores. Sen won the hard-fought decider, in which the players went neck-and-neck, 21-18 to make it to his maiden final in the Commonwealth Games.

Commonwealth Games: India schedule, Results, Medals tally

Meanwhile, PV Sindhu also won gold earlier in the day. She outplayed Michelle Li of Canada 21 15, 21-13 in the women’s singles final at the CWG 2022. Notably, it was Sindhu’s third successive singles medal at the CWG and her first gold in the quadrennial showpiece.

Sindhu has a bronze and a silver from the 2014 and 2018 editions respectively, losing to compatriot Saina Nehwal in the gold medal match in Gold Coast four years ago

Click here for the live coverage of Day 11 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Click here for our complete coverage of the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram